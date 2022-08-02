Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions.

While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.

The declaration will allow the Illinois Department of Public Health to coordinate logistics to aid in the distribution of vaccines and treatment and prevention efforts. Pritzker said that the state would ensure the LGBTQ+ community is not stigmatized since the group has seen the most cases of the disease.

"We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread," Gov. Pritzker said. "Here in Illinois we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care."

What is monkeypox?

According to the CDC, Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The condition causes lymph nodes to swell and is different than smallpox. It can be found in animals, and the first human case was identified in 1970.

How is it transmitted?

Monkeypox can be transmitted by exposure to respiratory droplets and by contact with infected skin lesions or contaminated materials.

What are the symptoms?

Monkeypox illness begins with:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

How long does it last?

The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks.

How can I take precautions?

IDPH's website lists preventions, including isolating yourself from sick animals, practicing good hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans, and more.

Although the LGBTQ+ community has seen the most cases, others are also infected. Visit IDPH's website about the monkeypox vaccine and who is prioritized.