Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment Center

In Chicago, 29.3 percent of employees have disabilities.

Pixabay

Mayor Lightfoot and The Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities are furthering their mission to assist people with disabilities and provide them with access to job opportunities and training.

On July 26, the Mayor announced the launch of a new MOPD Career Center located at 2102 W. Ogden Avenue. The center will assist people with disabilities in gaining access to meaningful and sustainable job and career opportunities.

The staff includes a Program Director, four Career Placement Counselors, and an American Sign Language Interpreter. According to the press release, services offered include working one-on-one with job seekers with disabilities on career readiness, including identifying job training programs and job placement with employers.

The Career Center will also serve employers who choose to be more inclusive in their hiring and recruitment practices and are looking to hire job seekers with disabilities. Mayor Lightfoot believes that this new launch is a step forward in making Chicago the most accessible city in the nation.

"Today, on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we are making this landmark investment to ensure that people with disabilities all over the city will have the support they need to access job and career opportunities," she said. "This is yet another step forward to making Chicago the most accessible city in the nation and make sure that residents from every walk of life can have gainful employment."

To sign up for Career Center services, e-mail MOPDCareerCenter@cityofchicago.org, make an appointment by calling (312) 746-5773 and select prompt #3, get an in-person visit at 2102 W. Ogden, or visit the MOPD website here.