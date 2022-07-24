Chicago Public Schools To Host Several 'Back To School' Bashes

CPS is preparing to welcome students back to class on August 22.

In less than a month, the doors of schools all over the city will open, welcoming students back to class for a new school year.

To celebrate the new beginning, Chicago Public Schools will be throwing their annual 'Back To School Bashes,' connecting families, students, and their communities with a few hours of fun and resources. These events will feature music, food, games, and activities. They'll also give students and their families time to connect with their schools, giving out school supplies and access to free COVID-19 vaccines.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez considers these events the perfect opportunity for parents to ask questions regarding the new school year.

“Back-to-School Bashes provide families the opportunity to re-engage with their school communities and ensure they have the resources necessary for a healthy and successful school year, ” said Martinez. “We know our families are motivated to start off strong and we look forward to bringing them together to celebrate a new school year.”

Below are upcoming bashes:

Crane Medical HS: 2245 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 (July 25, 2022, 2 p.m-5 p.m)

DuSable Campus: 4934 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60615 (July 27, 2022, 2 p.m-5 p.m)

Tarkington ES: 3330 W 71st St, Chicago, IL 60629 (August 1, 2022, 2 p.m-5 p.m)

Field ES: 7019 N ASHLAND Ave. Chicago, Illinois 60626 (August 5, 2022, 2 p.m-5 p.m)

Fenger Academy HS: 11220 S WALLACE St, Chicago, Illinois 60628 (August 9, 2022, 2 p.m- 5 p.m)

Chicago Vocational HS: 2100 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60617 (August 10, 2022, 2 p.m- 5 p.m)

Michele Clark HS: 5101 W HARRISON St, Chicago, Illinois 60644 (August 11, 2022, 2 p.m- 5 p.m)

As a part of the Illinois Family Relief plan, the School supplies tax has been reduced. Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window from August 5 to 14, saving consumers $50 million. Classes will begin on August 22, 2022.

For more information, visit CPS's website.