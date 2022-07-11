Fun For Less In Chicago: Free Millennium Park Summer Film Series

The Summer Film Series will begin Tuesday, July 12, through Tuesday, September 6. Viewers are expected to watch films like Encanto, Harry Potter, and Dirty Dancing, to name a few.

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies all of your hungry needs, there's no other place like it. You don't always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won't have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

Did you know that Millennium Park showcases legendary films in the summer for FREE? It's a part of their Summer Film Series, and movies are shown on a 40-foot LED screen. You and your family can sit at the Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn. Whether you decide to bring chairs or gather on a blanket, you must experience this before it ends in September.

You can bring your snacks to get the outdoor film experience without breaking your pockets by going to a store like dollar general, where box candy, similar to movie theatre ones, is around $1.25 each.

Here's what you need to know:

Where is this happening?

201 E. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601 (At Millennium Park/ Jay Pritzker Pavilion)

When?

Tuesdays, July 12 through September 6

What time do films start?

At 6:30 pm

Cost?

FREE ADMISSION

What movies will be played?

There will be a different movie each Tuesday; some movies you can expect are Harry Potter, Encanto, Dirty Dancing, and Save The Last Dance.

To find out the complete list of films and about parking, visit the official website for the City of Chicago.

