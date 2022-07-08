WNBA All-Star Game To Be Held At Wintrust Arena

This will be Chicago's first time hosting the AT&T WNBA All-Star game.

WNBA/AT&T

As the WNBA All-Star event is almost here, Chicago will be full of star-studded basketball players this weekend (July 9 & 10). The game will be held at Wintrust Arena, the home of the city's beloved Chicago Sky, the defending WNBA champions.

In addition to the game, the WNBA will have a few different events to make the weekend adventurous for residents and travelers visiting the city. According to a press release, the WNBA will unveil its new, two-day "WNBA Live" at the nearby McCormick Place, the setting for the 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions and the Girls Nike Nationals.

It's an interactive, outdoor event that will allow fans to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment, and pop culture like never before. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke of her excitement for All-Star weekend and what it means for the windy city.

"I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we’re thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena. I’m grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city."

Here's a list of things happening for All-Star Weekend in the city.

July 9:

The participants in the Girls Nike Nationals – as the two WNBA All-Star teams, will conduct practices indoors at McCormick Place, where the Nike TOC and Girls Nike Nationals are taking place.

At 2 p.m., the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge will take place at McCormick Place, broadcast live by ESPN.

July 10:

At noon on ABC, the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 game at Wintrust will kick off.

Need more stuff to do this weekend? The Taste of Chicago is back until the 10th!