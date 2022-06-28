Chicago Park District Offering $600 Bonuses To Recruit More Lifeguards

The Chicago Park District urgently needs more lifeguards, offering bonuses and more incentives to get people to apply.

With the summer season in Chicago in full effect, many students and residents look forward to a day by the pool. However, the city has a lifeguard shortage, worrying some about whether pools will open on July 5. To somewhat fix this issue, the Chicago Park District is offering $600 bonuses to new applicants.

The website states,

Seasonal lifeguards will receive a $600 retention bonus in addition to their seasonal employee wages. The current hourly wage for lifeguards is $15.88/hour. The $600 retention bonus would raise the average current wage to an equivalent of $17.08/hour. Plus, seasonal guards, who qualify, will have the opportunity to secure year-round employment status after the summer ends.

A $500 bonus will also be offered to existing Park District employees who refer qualified candidates.

Below are answers to questions that you might have.

Is there an age requirement to apply?

Applicants must be 16 years old or older by July 1, 2022.

Do I have to be a Chicago resident?

Currently, this requirement is being waived due to the shortage. The city residency is not required at the moment for seasonal guards.

What about vaccine requirements?

According to the website, you must be fully vaccinated.

Are any special certifications needed?

Yes. Applicants must pass a swim test and become American Red Cross certified.

Is that all?

For new guards, applicants must attend the new Lifeguard Training Academy, complete pre-employment processing, and attend their interviews.

Visit Chicago Park District's website to apply.