Chicago Public Schools To Give Out Free Meals Through Summer Food Service Program

As rising grocery prices hurt the pockets of adults, it's also hurting the stomachs of children who already lack nutritious meals. However, Chicago Public Schools is giving out free meals!

Children attending CPS summer programs—and all Chicago children between 1 and 18—are eligible to receive complimentary breakfast and lunch at any school where summer programs occur. A statement on the CPS website states,

Through the Summer Food Service Program, CPS will continue to offer a variety of nutritious meals to anyone age 18 and younger throughout the summer. Meal kits containing 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches will be available at over 270 locations throughout the city. Children do not need to be present and families can take meal kits home. The summer meal distribution schedule is Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-1:00 pm from June 22nd-August 28th.

Below are answers to some questions you might have.

Is this free?

Yes. Students do not have to pay for meal kits.

Am I allowed to take a meal kit home?

Yes. The website states that families can take meal kits home if they want to.

Where is this happening? What Time?

There are 270 locations, and there's a lunch stop finder on CPS' website. Here are a few sites:

Alcott HS -- 2957 N Hoyne Ave

Ashe -- 8505 S Ingleside Ave

Aspira-Haugan -- 3729 W Leland Ave

Bateman -- 4220 N Richmond St.

Beidler -- 3151 W Walnut St.

Belmont- Cragin -- 5252 W Palmer St.

Bogan HS -- 3939 W 79th St.

Boone -- 6710 N Washtenaw Ave

Bowen HS -- 2710 E 89th St.

From 9 am - 1 pm, these meals will be available.