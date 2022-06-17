Here Is A List Of Cooling Centers in Chicago

As Chicago sees a record-high rise in temperatures, the usual fans won't do the job of keeping residents cool.

A few days ago, there were severe storm and tornado warnings for the city of Chicago and surrounding areas. The impact of the weather resulted in thousands of residents being without power, and although many have been fixed, there are still some people who need help.

In the midst of this, thousands of citizens can't afford central air to help cool down their residences, leaving them vulnerable to the unbearable heat wave. Here is a list of cooling centers:

Archer Park 4901 S. Kilbourn 773-284-7029 9:30 am-7 pm M-F, Closed Sat. & Sun

Columbus Park 500 S. Central Park 773-287-7641 9am-7:30pm M-F, 10:30am-7:30pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Davis Square Park 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. 312-747-6107 9 am-7 pm M-F, Closed Sat. and Sun.

Don Nash Center 1933 E 71st St. 773-256-0904 8 am-8 pm M-F, Closed Sat. and Sun.

Douglass Park 1401 S. Sacramento 773-762-2842 9 am-7:30 pm M-F, 11 am-7 pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Ellis Park 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 773-285-7099 8:30am-7:30pm M-F, Closed Sat. & Sun.

Fosco Park 1312 S. Racine 312-746-5086 9 am-6:30 pm M-F, 9 am-1 pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Harrison Park 1824 S. Wood 312-746-5491 9 am-7:30 pm M-F, 9 am-1 pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Homan Square Community Center 3559 W. Arthington 312-746-6650 9 am-6 pm M-F, Closed Sat. & Sun.

McGuane Park 2901 S. Popular 312-747-6497 9 am-7 pm M-F, 9 am-1 pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Ogden Park 6500 S Racine 312-747-6572 9am-7:30pm M-F, 9am-5pm Sat. & Sun.

Ping Tom Park 1700 S. Wentworth Ave. 312-225-3121 9am-9pm M-F, 9am-5pm Sat., Closed Sun.

Sheridan Park 910 S. Aberdeen 312-746-5369 9 am-5 pm M-F, Closed Sat.& Sun.

Smith Park 2526 W. Grand 312-742-7534 9 am-6 pm M-F, 10 am-5 pm Sat., Closed Sun. Taylor

View the complete list of centers here. Although these aren't 24/7 cooling centers, they can help. There are also shelters people can go to as well. Remember to conduct well-being checks on elders.