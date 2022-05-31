Fun For Less In Chicago: Navy Pier Summer Fireworks Dates Revealed

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies all of your hungry needs, there's no other place like it. You don't always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won't have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

It wouldn't be summer in Chicago without watching a fireworks show at Navy Pier! And guess what? It's FREE! Known as the 'People Pier,' the Navy Pier's iconic show will start Wednesday, 1 June, through Labor Day weekend. The spectacular show will only be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Get away from stress for a few hours, go downtown with your family and friends, and watch the show. Although the shows usually run for about 10 minutes, you can enjoy the breeze of the windy city before or after to spend a little more time away from the usual headaches of life.

More dates are expected to be added, but below are currently on Navy Pier's website.

All About Navy Pier: Fireworks Show Edition

Location: 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

Show Dates and Hours:

Wednesday, 1 June 2022

10:00PM - 10:10PM

09:00PM - 09:10PM

10:00PM - 10:10PM

09:00PM - 09:10PM

10:00PM - 10:10PM

09:00PM - 09:10PM

10:00PM - 10:10PM

09:00PM - 09:10PM

09:30PM - 09:40PM

09:00PM - 09:10PM

10:00PM - 10:10PM

Cost?: FREE!

Website: https://navypier.org/eat-drink-play/fireworks/listing/summer-fireworks