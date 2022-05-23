Here's How You Can Get A Free Italian Beef From Buona

Calling all Chicago Italian Beef lovers! Buona wants to satisfy your taste buds with a complimentary Italian Beef sandwich on May 27.

In honor of National Italian Beef day, Buona will give each customer a sandwich with two toppings. Chicago is known for having fantastic food taste, so being able to fill your stomach for free is a great way to kick off Summertime Chi. Below are answers to questions you might have and things you should know before visiting Buona.

How can I get my hands on one of these delicious sandwiches?

You have to download the "MyBuona" app.

That's it?

Yeah, however, according to NBC Chicago, non-app users must download the app before May 30. Once you download the app, you will get a free sandwich in your wallet within 24 hours. So, chop-chop!

What's the catch? Is it really free?

Yes! Customers are not required to make a purchase to get a free Italian Beef sandwich.

Is this only happening at specific locations?

So far, every Buona location is expected to participate. So go to whichever is closer to you or has the shortest line because you know it'll be wrapped around the corner.

Will this only be happening on May 27?

The restaurant revealed that they'd be giving away these delicious beef sandwiches for THREE DAYS! Between May 27- 30, you, your family, and your friends will have the opportunity to get one. So if you can't go on the first day, you have two more chances.

Also, if you or anyone you know are searching for a job, Buona is hiring!