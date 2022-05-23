Chicago, IL

Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson To Give Away $1 Million in Groceries & Gas

Lashaunta Moore

Photo by Igorovsyannnykvo via Pixabay

Help is on the way for citizens affected by high grocery and gas prices, as Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson will have another $1 Million giveaway.

According to Fox 32, Wilson will donate the money through partnerships with senior buildings and specific area grocery stores. Gift cards and coupons will be handed out to individuals for groceries, with another gas giveaway but utterly different from the last few.

There won't be a $50 coverage, but $2 a gallon for every gallon sold at select gas stations will be paid by Wilson, lowering the current cost of gas due to inflation.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the grocery sector of the giveaway would be in partnership with Pete's Fresh Market and Cermak Fresh Market. Each received $200,000, and currently, 29 stores are expected to participate.

Unlike the other giveaways, full details surrounding this one haven't been released. The 15 gas stations expected to participate haven't been revealed; neither have eligibility requirements for free gas and groceries. However, according to the Chicago Suntimes, Wilson will give more information on his Facebook page.

What's the motive behind the upcoming giveaway? Wilson said citizens require help during these challenging times.

“Food prices are so high. Everybody is in some type of need with these economic times. They need stuff. Prices are high, gasoline is high, everything seems to be very high.”

This will be the third $1 Million giveaway for the Mayoral Candidate who, just last month, announced his campaign run against Mayor Lightfoot. Although many questions his true motive, it's no doubt this will help thousands in need.

