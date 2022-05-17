Veteran Chicago Police Officer To Run For Mayor, Lightfoot Bans Unaccompanied Minors From Millennial Park after 6 pm

More people are announcing their mayoral runs, with the latest being a veteran CPD officer.

According to the Chicago Suntimes, the 29-year veteran, Frederick Collins, is jumping into the pool of officials aiming to turn around the city of Chicago. This will be his second attempt to become the leader of the town, focusing his campaign on tackling the upsurge in gun violence and crimes that plague the streets of Chicago.

In a statement, Collins said,

I ask that you help me institute new reforms and bring about the revival and renewal of our great American city while there is still time.

The Chicago Suntimes also reported that Collins' campaign includes a 15-year property tax freeze. This would allow people to 'get back on track and have a fresh start with their business and homeownership.'

Although more people aim to defeat current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she hasn't spoken much about her competition. Instead, she's been focusing on her campaign promises, and citizens are calling on her to do something about the plethora of carjackings, robberies, and shootings.

Recently, Lightfoot banned unaccompanied minors from Millennial Park after 6 p.m. This ban comes after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near the popular tourist area, 'The Bean' on Saturday night.

She promises to take numerous steps to keep the city's heart and neighborhoods across Chicago safe for residents and tourists.

“We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence. We all must condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible and continue to take action against anyone who violates these basic community norms.”

Many residents and officials still do not believe this is enough.