42 Shot, 8 Fatally in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Forty-two people were shot, eight fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago.

According to WGN, the latest shooting of the violent weekend happened in Edgewater. Two people were wounded during an altercation Sunday night. Police said three individuals were involved in the incident in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 10:50 p.m. One person revealed a weapon and fired shots aiming toward the other individuals. Both victims, a 45-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man, were hit by the gunfire. The 45-year-old victim is in critical condition at St.Francis Hospital after being shot in the chest. The 34-year-old victim was hit in the right leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.

On Saturday, four men were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and a man was shot inside a Bronzeville store. It was reported that the Back of the Yards shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. Officials said four males victims were on a sidewalk when a vehicle drove by, and a gunman opened fire.

Two of the victims, in their forties, died from their injuries, a 24-year-old male victim is in good condition, and the fourth victim's condition is still unknown. Hours before the mass shooting, a man was shot inside a Bronzeville clothing store after a physical altercation.

According to NBC Chicago, police said the shooting occurred inside a store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove. At around 12:58 p.m., two individuals got into a fight inside the store when one pulled out a gun and shot the other twice.

The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Despite the recent incidents, Chicago Sun-Times reports that the city has seen a drop in shootings this year.