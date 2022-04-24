Chicago, IL

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Back of the Yards Shooting, Man Shot in Bronzeville Store

Lashaunta Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6HR8_0fIpK0cM00
Photo by Geralt via Pixabay

Chicago finally saw 80-degree weather, but the city also saw a violent spring day as four men were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and a man was shot inside a Bronzeville store on Saturday.

According to WGN, the Back of the Yards shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. Officials said four males victims were on a sidewalk when a vehicle drove by, and a gunman opened fire.

  • A 42-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead.
  • A 24-year-old man was struck twice and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 48-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
  • A fourth male, age unknown, was also struck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, condition unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.

Earlier, a man was fatally shot inside a clothing store in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

According to NBC Chicago, police said the shooting occurred inside a store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove. At around 12:58 p.m., two individuals got into a fight inside the store when one pulled out a gun and shot the other twice.

The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

A man was critically injured in a police-involved shooting two days prior, and ten people were shot between Thursday and Friday.

Comments / 1

Published by

