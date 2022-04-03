Two 80-year-old Men Shot In Separate Shootings in Chicago

When it comes to gun violence in Chicago, a rising number of elderly adults are getting shot, as two men in their eighties were wounded in separate shootings.

CBS News reports that an 82-year-old man was wounded while standing on a sidewalk in the North Austin neighborhood. The victim was in the 1700 block of North Monitor when an unknown offender shot him. He suffered a graze wound to his right leg and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

In another shooting, an 80-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in the back of the Yards neighborhood. According to CPD, the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue after 3 p.m. when an unknown person shot him. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Violence involving older adults is becoming daily breaking news in the city. In Chinatown, one elderly man was shot and killed in a way that many call 'execution-style' in 2021.

The 71-year-old was walking in the 200 block of West 23rd Street when an offender, 23-year old Alphonso Joyner, pulled up alongside the victim and fired shots that he initially missed. Joyner then fired again, striking the individual. NBC News reported that he stood over the victim, shooting him 22 times.

Elderly adults are becoming the targets of many crimes in Chicago, especially carjackings. Recently, a 70-year-old man was carjacked in the South Loop neighborhood; he was standing near his car when two people approached him and took his vehicle. According to Chicago Suntimes, there have been 390 carjackings through March 21.