Preparation of your special day with top make up artists around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - While many women prefer to do their own makeup, there are instances when an expert touch is required for a particular occasion, such as a wedding or photoshoot.

Whether you're searching for classic makeup, airbrushing, or hairstyling, Atlanta has lots of makeup artists to choose from.

Mimi J

Mimi J calls herself a "makeup artist and brand builder," implying that her aim extends beyond simply making you look good. She also provides brand consults to people and corporations to help them freshen their image or make their story more compelling. She's worked on advertisements for Curluxe and iLashPerfection, and she's also a beauty trainer and speaker.

She owns a cruelty-free cosmetics boutique called the Glamatory and a quarterly magazine called Grind Pretty in addition to her job as a makeup artist for bridal and editorial projects.

Lady DeFrance

Lady DeFrance is a family-owned business founded by Melanie and Eboni DeFrance, two sisters who wanted to provide beauty treatments to common women in Atlanta. A la carte makeup and hairstyling, as well as extensive bridal packages at your location or in their facility, are among their offerings. Fake lashes are included in all of their packages, and hair extensions are offered for an additional cost.

Molly Todd

Molly Todd is an Atlanta-based hairstylist and makeup artist who has worked on everything from bridal makeup to TV, film, print, and corporate photographs. Molly's style is bright and vivid, which works well with bright apparel and sceneries.

If you want to color your hair or pose for an experimental photograph, she's your go-to makeup artist. Molly does weddings, but you'll find her work on the covers of alternative magazines like Skin & Ink or Road Iron rather than The Knot or Brides.

