COBB COUNTY- Cobb County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Georgia. This humble city has a major employment center with various economies. Several of the country’s biggest companies have amenities here such as the Home Depot Atlanta Store Support Center, Coca-Cola headquarters, and more.

Aside from providing a big opportunity for jobs to their residents, Cobb County also provides family-friendly outdoor parks for them to relieve their stress and having fun with their families.

Here are the best family-friendly outdoor parks in Cobb County:

1. Tumlin Park

Located at 400 Chestnut Hill Rd Marietta, GA 30064

This park is a great place to have a lunch or breakfast picnic in open grass or in a table with your family while enjoying a beautiful view of this park. You can take a leisurely walk on the walking track and your kids can play in a great playground area equipped with swings and more. This playground is in a little area so if you are walking around you still can keep an eye on your kids.

2. Morgan Falls Overlook Park

Located at 200 Morgan Falls Rd Sandy Springs, GA 30350

This park is a very relaxing as well as a fun park for all age groups as it provides swings, a one-mile hiking path, a table for sitting and chatting, and a great waterfront view. Also, in this park, you can rent kayaks or paddleboards to enjoy the beauty of the lake with your family. No worries about the parking as there is plenty of parking in this park.

3. Swift-Cantrell Park

Located at 3140 Old US Hwy 41 Kennesaw, GA 30144

This is a fun park with plenty of areas that can be enjoyed by people of all ages such as walking or running paths, green spaces, skateboard areas, workout areas, and a number of playgrounds where your kids can play in that place. Also, you can have a picnic in the large grass areas which are very clean.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.