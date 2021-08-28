Best family-friendly farms near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are many farms in Atlanta that can teach you and your family about animal husbandry and agriculture. Here are some recommended family-friendly farms in Atlanta that you can visit this weekend:

1. Southern Belle Farm

Southern Belle Farm is located at 1658 Turner Church Road, McDonough, and needs around 52 minutes of driving from the city of Atlanta. This farm is family-owned and has 330-acre wide. There are around 40 activities that you can try on this farm such as picking berries, riding cows, picking strawberries, picking peaches, spin around the track on the pedal carts, pig races, playing hide and seek in the corn maze, and many more.

There are private parking lots, public restrooms, party facilities, and a picnic area on the farm. Since most vegetables are growing seasonally, you are suggested to checks the seasonal vegetables and fruits schedules on the Southern Belle Farm's official website.

2. Mitcham Farm

Mitcham Farm in Oxford is located at 797 Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford, and takes about 58 minutes of driving from Atlanta. This farm is also called Double K Farms and has been operating for more than a hundred years. This family farm has been running for five generations in the family and has many variations of animals and plants.

In 2004, this farm has been consistently growing its business by collaborating with the local markets, local schools, local hospitals, supermarkets, and farmer associations. Students in school can visit and learn about agriculture by picking up fruits and vegetables together. There is also a vegetable market on the farm that sells their fresh products. Every visitor can visit and experience a farming process with the guide and farmers. Everyone can visit the farm even without a reservation, however, those who want to make a prior reservation can contact the management at (770) 855-1530.

