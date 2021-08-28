Four Georgia Institute of Technology graduates receives Fulbright grant

ATLANTA, GA – On August 16, Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, announced four recipients of the Fulbright scholarship. All four students are set to go abroad as they embark on a journey to complete their projects.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is a scholarship that grants individuals an opportunity to conduct their designed study and/or research projects or participate in an English Teaching Assistant Program. During the duration of their grants, scholarship awardees will have the chance to meet, work, live with, learn, and share experiences with locals of the host country.

Candidates of the program submit a proposal detailing their proposed activities for one academic year that will take place in countries outside of the U.S. This year’s selection process is deemed to be the most competitive in its 75-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia Tech has managed to have not one, but four of their graduates participate in the program, and they are:

Nicholas Isaf – A graduate of mechanical engineering and a minor in Chinese, Isaf will serve as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan. Although Isaf had only visited Taiwan briefly, the country had made him realize how much impact he could have on the young and plans to embark on a new journey with his students.

Chloe Kiernicki – Kiernicki is set to expand her knowledge on sustainable architecture in Finland while studying for her master’s at Tampere University. She will be focusing on environmental design, especially ones that relate to housing, public spaces, and the re-use of Nordic materials in modern construction.

Morgan Knowlton – Similar to Isaf, Knowlton will be a teaching assistant during the course of this program. She will be sent to La Rioja, Spain, and is set to represent the U.S. as a cultural ambassador there.

Andrew White – Through this scholarship, White will gain a chance to pursue his master’s degree in environmental management at Lancaster University, United Kingdom. He aspires to devote himself to improving the security interdependence of food, energy, and water systems everywhere.

