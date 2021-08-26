Get to know Atlanta's local governmental candidates at TransFormation Alliance forums

ATLANTA, GA – Following the August 24 forum, TransFormation Alliance will continue to host public forums with Atlanta’s political candidates until early October.

In order to be able to ensure that Atlanta’s future growth is headed somewhere good, it is essential that citizens get to know their future leaders. Because of this, TransFormation Alliance (TFA) is giving Atlanta residents the perfect opportunity to know and ask their local government candidates through equity-focused forums. All forums are live-streamed and recorded for free viewing after each live session.

These series of forums are sponsored by Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and Georgia Advancing Communities Together as well as a few of TFA’s partners such as ARCHI Health Collaborative, Generator Georgia STAND-UP, Enterprise Community Partners, West Atlanta Watershed Alliance, and Partnership for Southern Equity.

The first forum on August 24 at 11:30 a.m. was deemed for candidates running for the Atlanta City Council Districts 1-3 and Post 1 At Large. These forums will continue every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with different contested seats and will run through September 28. The scheduled forum on October 5 will feature the youth-led mayoral candidate and will be conducted at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 11:30 a.m.

In the official Atlanta Bicycle Coalition post on August 18, Partnership for Southern Equity representative Suzanne Burnes notes that the forum is an opportunity for voters to express their aspirations, ask important questions, and have their voices heard by the candidates. These forums will help them make informed decisions during the voting this fall. Burnes also mentioned that

For more information about the series visit bit.ly/TransFormationTuesdays.