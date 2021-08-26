Three things to do around Ponce de Leon Avenue

ATLANTA, GA – Ponce de Leon Avenue is known to be one of Atlanta’s most beloved and vibrant neighborhoods. The 16-mile-long avenue has borne witness to the many changes and dynamics within the community and continues to be the go-to stop for locals and tourists alike.

If you’re unsure of what to do in such a large neighborhood, here are three things we recommend you try out when you’re in the area.

Enjoy local cuisines around “The Highlands”

The intersection of Virginia and Highland avenues is home to make sports bars, authentic giftshops, boutiques, and especially restaurants. Stop by Dark Horse Tavern for some live music, great drinks and delicious snacks; or head over to The Righteous Room for some amazing food that won’t leave a hole in your pocket. You can also visit Murphy’s or Alon’s Bakery & Market for a great brunch or head on over to Atkins Park and La Tavola for a hefty meal.

Bike around Midtown

Known as Atlanta’s “Hearts of Arts,” Midtown has a long list of things you can enjoy while in the area. You can go museum-hopping, chow down to some good eats at the Varsity restaurant, sit through a magical performance at Fox Theatre, and treat yourself to some comfortable clothes over at Ponce City Market. You can also rent a bike to explore the famous Atlanta BeltLine, a former railway corridor that has been repurposed as a multi-use trail around the city.

Explore nature at Druid Hills

Have you ever heard of the title “City in a Forest” given to Atlanta? Well, Druid Hills is why the city got that nickname. Thanks to the Atlanta community, what was once an area demolished for a highway project has been preserved to benefit the entire city. Now the greenspace is home to the Fernbank Forest, the six-plus acre Lullwater Conservation Garden, the historic Fernbank Museum of Natural History, and the vibrant Callanwode Fine Arts Center.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.