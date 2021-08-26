Best outdoor dining spots around Centennial Park

ATLANTA, GA – Many local businesses suffer from the ongoing pandemic. Some have closed due to low customer traffic, some have moved to exclusively take online orders to ensure safety, and some continue to be open for business. As more and more people get their vaccines, a lot of restaurants have also started opening on-site outdoor dining.

Here are five outdoor dining spots you can go to amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria

300 Marietta Street / 404-974-2941

Home to delicious pizza and coal oven wings, Max’s is dedicated to serving you the most authentic New York-style pizza. Enjoy great food as you sit at their patio seating out front that gives you a nice overview of Marietta Street.

Carlo’s Pizza at SkyView Atlanta

168 Luckie Street NW / 404-205-5785

Carlo’s is one of Atlanta’s oldest and loved pizzerias. Located under the SkyView Ferris Wheel, enjoying a slice as you bask in the sun has never been better. Watch as the Ferris Wheel lights up during the night and enjoy the cool night breeze while stuffing yourself with their delicious pepperoni pizza.

Der Biergarten

300 Marietta Street / 404-521-2728

Der Biergarten is a local favorite for serving authentic German cuisine and draft beers. They are Atlanta's first indoor/outdoor German Beer Garden that is designed to make you feel as though you are dining somewhere in Europe. Grab a pint and relax over at their large upstairs patio.

SkyLounge at the Glenn

110 Marietta Street, Glenn Hotel / 404-521-2250

The rooftop lounge over at the historic Glenn Hotel is here to serve you the best drinks ever known in town. From juices to cocktails and wines, SkyLounge is dedicated to making you feel relaxed as you experience the breathtaking view of the greater Atlanta area.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

267 Marietta Street / 404-223-6500

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy some good steaks, Ruth’s Chris Steak House might be the place for you. Enjoy some perfectly cooked ribeye with wine as you overlook the Centennial Olympic Park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.