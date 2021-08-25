Expand your entrepreneurial skills at InvestFest 2021

ATLANTA, GA – Broaden your horizons and enrich your life at InvestFest, a one-of-a-kind entrepreneurship convention that combines investing, pop culture, and festivals.

InvestFest is coming to Atlanta for the first time from August 27 until 29, 2021. Gather around the Georgia World Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to attend the many businesses and investing panel discussions and interactive events from America’s top entrepreneurs and celebrities. Topics that will be discussed include cryptocurrency, stocks, real estate, branding, business building, estate planning, taxes, mental wellness, and more.

Panels and discussions will feature Earn Your Leisure, Ian Dunlap, Wall Street Trapper, 19Keys, Ronne Brown, Kezia M. Williams, Quiana Watson, and many more.

Alongside panel discussions, guests will also be able to browse through the vendor marketplace for small businesses, sit through live podcast stages, and enjoy the food truck caravan. There are also live performances from Fabolous, Jagged Edge, and Ne-Yo, so it’s definitely not your everyday entrepreneurship festival.

Tickets are currently sold at a presale price of $249 for General Admission access for Saturday and Sunday; and $1499 for VIP Admission access for all festival days. You can access the website here to register and book your presale ticket.

The festival was initiated by Earn Your Leisure Podcast, a financial and entrepreneur podcast hosted by Rashad Bilal and Educator Troy Millings. The podcast often discusses topics surrounding entertainment, sports, and entrepreneurial stories from a financial point of view. It is a mix of college business classes with pop culture, giving you an exciting outlook into the world of business. By doing this, Earn Your Leisure has garnered thousands of fans that support and look forward to their works.

For more information on the festival, visit their official page here.

