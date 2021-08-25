Atlanta, GA

Grab the freshest goods at Peachtree Green Market

LaShaun Williams

ATLANTA, GA - The city’s most favorite farmers market is back to serve you the best products every Thursday until the end of September.

Located along the front of Peachtree Center at 225-235 Peachtree St. NE, the highly anticipated market is here to present the community with the freshest produce, handmade goods, delicious cuisines, live music, and many local performances. The Peachtree Center Green Market kicked off on July 8 and will continue to run until the end of September, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, the market will feature vendors from many locally-owned farms and businesses, such as Cosmos Farm, David’s WOW Garden Super Bee, Drogo Coffee and Tea, Just Good Clean Cookin, Lumeria Body Care, RawDried, The Southern New York Eatery, Tropical Express ATL, and many more.

Not only does the Green Market have plenty of high-quality authentic products, but they also feature some of your favorite yard games including Connect 4, cornhole, ladder golf, and chess. You will also have a chance to join their pop-up giveaways from participating vendors at The Plaza.

Owner and Operator of Peachtree Center, Marti Blackstock, says that the Peachtree Center Green Market is a unique way of bringing the community together during lunchtime. Many people from the community visit the market to grab fresh peaches, delicious baked goods, and other locally-grown and produced goods to eat at lunch or bring home later in the day.

Join the next installment of the Peachtree Center Green Market this Thursday. More information can be found at the official Peachtree Center website here.

