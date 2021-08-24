Three best event management companies in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you’re planning on hosting a birthday party, a business meeting, or even a wedding, you might need help from an event organizer. Event organizers will ease not only the planning stage but also the preparation and execution of your event. Through event organizers, you will be able to find the best venues, vendors, and entertainment that are most suitable for your events.

Here are three of the best Atlanta event planning companies that are sure to make your dream event run smoothly.

Legendary Events

1380 West Marietta Street NW / 404-869-8858 / legendaryevents.com

As one of the oldest event planning companies in Atlanta, Legendary Events has built up a hefty portfolio and excellent clientele. They specialize in floral, decor, and design services and will guarantee to give you lavish decor. They specialize in Bar Mitzvahs, birthday parties, social galas, weddings, celebrity events, and many more.

OneTouch Events LLC.

PO Box 250541 / 404-913-0080 / onetoucheventsllc.com

Through OneTouch Events, Owner Jillian Smith and her team are dead set on exceeding your expectations. They are an award-winning international event planning company that aims to provide clients with worry-free events and creating a memorable experience for each event. OneTouch specializes in birthdays, product launches, open house events, dinner parties, team activities, and many more.

WM Events

767 Trabert Avenue NW / 678-251-6363 / wmevents.com

WM Events is known to specialize in corporate and non-profit events. Their clientele ranges from Microsoft and Kimberly-Clark to Chipotle and Kids II. They possess an efficient team that is guaranteed to bring you broad knowledge and insight to make your events memorable and impactful.

