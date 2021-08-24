Sign your kids up for one of these three preschools in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Do you have a toddler who is about to start school in the upcoming year? Unsure of where to sign them up? Here are three of the best preschools in Atlanta.

Peachtree Presbyterian Preschool

3434 Roswell Road NW / 404-842-5809 / peachtreepresbyterianpreschool.org

Known to be one of the oldest preschools in Atlanta, Peachtree Presbyterian Preschool designs its classroom to be able to accommodate both small and large small groups and promote social play. They also have curriculums that are aimed towards more constructive learning so their students can achieve physically, socially, spiritually, cognitively, and emotionally optimal growth. These goals are reflected in the many camps, community service programs, family festivals, and other programs that supplement the core education shared in classes.

The Goddard School

1080 Spring Street NW / 404-541-1936 / goddardschool.com

Since 1988, Goddard School has been known to provide the best childhood education by creating an environment that allows both social interactions and academics to exponentially grow. They create special enrichment programs that are able to accommodate each child’s ability and interests in mind, ranging from art history, technology, music, physical fitness, and even the American Sign Language. Teachers over at Goddard are equipped with a curriculum that incorporates 21st-century technology and skills that ensures your children may learn in a fun and loving atmosphere.

Buford KinderCare

2856 Buford Highway NE / 404-321-0485 / kindercare.com

As one of the more well-established preschools in Atlanta, KinderCare offers various programs that will be able to foster the social, emotional, cognitive, as well as physical development of children. They have programs that are divided by age, from 6 weeks old to 6-year-olds. Their teachers are dedicated to providing a fun and safe learning environment for their students. KinderCare also offers “Learning Adventures” programs which are optional enrichment programs that help children discover their potential. “Learning Adventures” consists of music, phonics, cooking, as well as STEM innovation classes.

