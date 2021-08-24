Get your COVID-19 vaccines at these Oglethorpe University clinics

DEKALB, GA - To support the world’s effort in fighting against COVID-19, Oglethorpe University will open two vaccine clinics for free.

In partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health, Oglethorpe University will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on August 25 and September 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These walk-up vaccination clinics will not require any appointments, identification, proof of citizenship or health insurance. The vaccines will be administered in the Traer Hall parking lot, across the Turner Lynch Campus Center.

As they will be administering the Pfizer vaccines, participating individuals must be 12 years of age or older. Individuals aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the venue.

When asked about the program, Associate Director of Student Wellness Natasha Byrd says that they are looking forward to seeing members of the community who have yet to complete their vaccination make use of this opportunity.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is effective,” says Byrd, on the university’s official post, August 11, 2021, “and it not only helps those receiving the vaccine, but also helps immunocompromised individuals who are unable to be vaccinated at this time.”

The university aims to return to in-person classes this fall. Thus, they have issued a health policy that requires students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated before the semester starts. Oglethorpe University will also be administering these Pfizer vaccines for their international students who have yet to receive the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Any questions or further information about these clinics can be inquired by emailing healthinfo@oglethorpe.edu or dekalb.covid19@dph.ga.gov .

