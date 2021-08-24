Have fun at the Atlanta Dragon Con this September

ATLANTA, GA - Following last year’s successful virtual event, Dragon Con will be back for an in-person event during Labor Day Weekend, from September 2 - 6 at five hotels in Downtown Atlanta.

This year, Dragon Con will present a limitless celebration of the latest science fiction and fantasy comics, games, literature, art, film, and music.

Attendees of this year’s Dragon Con will experience a variety of exhibitors and vendors, from big names to your favorite local artists, as well as various workshops of all kinds. Acting, writing, Tai Chi, belly dance, there’s sure to be a workshop for everyone. There will also be parades, art shows, gaming, cosplay events, and many more to enjoy.

You will also be able to participate in the annual Dragon Con Charity Auction and donate to this year’s charity partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA), an organization that empowers at-risk youth to succeed academically and develop life skills that can be used in their lives. Donations can be made online or by sending items to be sold at their charity auction.

Tickets, or memberships, are sold starting from $20 to $140 for this year’s events depending on which day you are attending. There also exists an Eternal Membership for $3,500 that will grant you all access to this year’s Dragon Con and all its future events in the future. Memberships, streaming passes, workshop tickets, and the official Dragon Con merchandise can be purchased here.

Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, convention attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours before entering the area. Participants will also be required to wear face masks at the venue. You can visit this page to read more about health guidelines that will be enforced during the event.

For more information about the event visit the Dragon Con website here.

