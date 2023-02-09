John Fetterman is in the hospital with 'lightheadedness'

The newly elected Senator from Pennsylvania who was sworn in on January 3, 2023, has been hospitalized for observation.

John Fetterman Photo by Wikipedia-Public Domain

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," Communications Director Joe Calvello said in the statement. "He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital."(Source)

Fetterman was seen attending President Bidens State of The Union address February 7,2023, with his guest Dennis "Freedom" Horton.

Fetterman had previously suffered a stroke in May of 2022. His medical team released a statement during his campaign which indicated he was recovering steadily and that Fetterman had no work restrictions and would be able to work full duty in public office.

Fetterman defeated television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent, in a hotly contested race. In the one and only debate between the two, Fetterman acknowledged his medical condition saying:

I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that. And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” (Source)

Lightheadedness according to Harvard Medical School may be a sign of a heart attack or stroke. Symptoms suggesting a stroke are the sudden onset of headache, numbness, weakness, visual changes, trouble walking, or slurred speech. "But in older adults, lightheadedness may be the only symptom of a heart attack or a stroke, especially if it doesn't go away."

According to Calvello initial tests from this latest episode did not show evidence of a new stroke.

Fetterman is slated to work on a slew of committees this congressional session including Agriculture, Nutrition, Forestry, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Environment & Public Works, Joint Economic Committee and the Committee on Aging.