Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differently

Ben Crump said in a tweet, Los Angeles needs to "change its policing protocols" in matters concerning people of color (POC).

Ben Crump Photo by Twitter

Crump is one of the attorney’s representing the family of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who died on January 3, 2023 after being tased by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer. Anderson reportedly suffered a medical event around 4.5 hours after an altercation where he was tasered multiple times by officers trying to restrain him.

Crump posted a news clip version of the police worn body camera footage on Twitter with the comment- “Police are trained to use tasers with restraint due to their high power. Why did the LAPD officers deem it acceptable to tase Keenan Anderson 6 times as he pleaded for help?! We have filed a complaint to force the city to CHANGE its policing protocols in matters concerning POC”.

Anderson was involved in a hit and run traffic accident. When the LAPD officer responded to the scene the footage shows Anderson agitated, paranoid, not complying with the officers commands and yelling out irrational things.

As more officers arrive on the scene and try to subdue Anderson, he yells they're trying to kill him, and that police are trying to George Floyd him. Preliminary toxicology tests, performed on Anderson’s body by the LAPD, found traces of cannabinoids and cocaine in his system. An official autopsy report has not been released.

A second attorney, Carl Douglas tweeted [Anderson] was tased seven times, following a traffic accident and his heart could not withstand the pain.

The LAPD has released an extended version of the interaction that resulted in the tasering of Anderson.

It is unclear what policy protocols Crump is suing to have changed that would be particular to police interactions with Blacks and other people of color.

Attorneys Crump and Douglas are representing the family of Keenan Anderson and have announced a $50 million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles. The claim was filed on behalf of Anderson's son, Syncere Kai Anderson.

RELATED-

Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black death