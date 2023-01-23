Monterey Park, CA

Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting

Lashaun Turner

The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man.

Huu Can Tran

On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.

Monterey Park has a large Asian population any many were celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio when a gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the studio an opened fire causing mass casualties.

Tran would walk into another dance hall the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, with a gun, however two people at that dance hall were able to wrestle the weapon away from him. Tran would later be found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Luna Press Conference on Monterey mass shooting

Democrats rush to bigotry and white supremacy motive

Shock and horror over one of the biggest mass shootings in California’s history and condolences were voiced throughout social media. Several hashtags related to the shooting trended on twitter.

Several Democrat politicians weighed in by denouncing the mass shooting, and calling for gun control, while insinuating the shooting was a hate crime based off bigotry, and white supremacy.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D) tweeted “I'm heartbroken by the news of the shooting in Monterey Park amid Lunar New Year celebrations I'm praying for the victims, their families, the 1st responders We must stand up to bigotry and hate wherever they rear their ugly heads, and we must keep working to stop gun violence”.

California Representative Adam Schiff (D) tweeted “Ten dead in Monterey Park. I am sickened. A horrific example of needless gun violence. With bigotry toward AAPI individuals as a possible motive. The families are in my prayers as we seek information by law enforcement. We’ll never quit demanding real action on gun safety”.

Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong (D) tweeted “Heart is beyond heavy for the victims and their loved ones. Lunar New Year is a time of togetherness, celebration, and love. This tragedy is beyond hate. We are broken as a nation to have mass shootings and white supremacy reign terror. Our community is shattered”.

Even the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass (D) mentioned “Asian hate” in a statement posted on Twitter:

Calls for stricter gun laws

California’s rate of firearm mortality is among the nation’s lowest, with 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, compared with 13.7 per 100,000 nationally- New York Times.

California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. Pew research found that a "large majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners (81%) say gun laws should be stricter while Republicans are more likely to say gun laws should be less strict, and, Americans are divided over whether restricting legal gun ownership would lead to fewer mass shootings".

None of the politicians gave any context or reason for attaching bigotry and white supremacy to the tragic shooting. As we have since learned the shooter was an Asian man and the motive for the mass shooting isn't clear. As of this writing none of the tweets have been edited or deleted.

A memorial honoring the victims and survivors has been established at the Monterey Park City Hall located at 320 W. Newmark Avenue for our community to mourn.

