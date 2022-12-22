Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.

Jamie Lopez Photo by babydollbeautycouture-Instagram

Jamie Lopez was a plus-sized body positive influencer and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture. She also starred in the reality show Super-Sized Salon. Lopez died in a Las Vegas hospital earlier this week, reportedly from a heart condition.

The body positivity movement promotes acceptance of all bodies, regardless of size or shape and challenges society's beauty norms that thin able bodies are more attractive than overweight and obese bodies.

Lopez made it her life’s work to fight discrimination in the beauty industry against plus sized women. At one point Lopez reportedly weighed over 800 pounds. Jamie told Yahoo “instead of just complaining, she decided to do something to end the discrimination by creating a space where women like her could feel confident and comfortable”.

The Babydoll Beauty Couture shop catered to plus-sized women of all shapes and featured chairs, benches and lounges able to accommodate 600-800 lbs.

The Instagram account associated with Babydoll Beauty Couture posted the following regarding Lopez’s death:

“We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers”. Instagram

Body positivity is a social movement focused on the acceptance of all bodies, regardless of size, shape, skin tone, gender, and physical abilities, while challenging present-day beauty standards as an undesirable social construct. Proponents focus on the appreciation of the functionality and health of the human body, instead of its physiological appearance. Wiki

Critics of the movement fault its proponents for normalizing being obese while ignoring the associated health concerns. Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer are among the leading causes of preventable, premature death according to the CDC.

The Babydoll Beauty Couture team said further details and arrangements will be announced soon.