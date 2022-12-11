Twitter Blue new changes to verification, may cost $11 a month.

Lashaun Turner

Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription, blue check mark, has received an update.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28p2S9_0jdmo5ap00
-Twitter Blue-:Photo byTwitter

What’s new with Twitter Blue?

In November, Twitter rolled out and then suspended sign-ups for its Twitter Blue subscription service after an increase of impersonations. As part of the subscription service individuals were given a blue check mark making their profile look official, without any actual verification.

After several instances of impersonation of major brands including Eli Lilly, the service was paused until revisions could be made that would thwart fraud and impersonation on the platform.

Twitter Verification

Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription service- Twitter

Accounts that were verified under the old eligibility requirements of being authentic, notable, and active, still have the blue check mark and when clicked on a mobile device reads- “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

When you click on the blue check mark of a Twitter Blue subscriber the message reads “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.- Twitter

To curb the problem with impersonation Twitter says “display name changes will be temporarily restricted on Verified accounts. This will impact accounts Verified under the legacy program and Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription product”.

Twitter says it is no longer accepting applications for verification based on notability etc. Only accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue on iOS on or after November 9, 2022 are eligible for the blue checkmark. All accounts who subscribe will automatically get the coveted blue check mark along with the other benefits of the subscription service.

Twitter Blue is currently available on iPhones and from the Twitter website. Business Insider quoting The Information, says Elon Musk may be planning to raise the Twitter Blue price for those paying on iPhones to $11 a month. The subscription will be $7 via the Twitter website.

