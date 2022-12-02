Kanye 'YE' West suspended, violated Elon Musk's Twitter policy on incitement to violence

-Twitter Screenshot Ye account-" Photo by Twitter

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, who now goes by ‘Ye’ continued to test the boundaries of free speech today with his rants on various media outlets, including Twitter. Ye , an iconic music producer, rapper song writer, and fashion entrepreneur continued to make questionable offensive comments about the Jewish community and has turned the internet upside down with his behavior and rants of late.

October 15 -Ye blamed “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for numerous alleged wrongdoings, saying that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they’ll take us and milk us till we die”. (Source)

October 17 Ye referred to Jews as the so-called “Jewish underground media mafia” and alleging that “every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract.” (Source)

In October, Twitter temporarily suspended Ye for posting he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” saying “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Enter Elon Musk the new owner of Twitter and the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist. On October 27, 2022, Musk concluded the purchase of Twitter and the very next day began to make change at company headquarters. Meanwhile Twitter drama and calls to 'cancel' Ye continued as his account suspension was lifted in the days prior to Musk taking over.

"Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said.

Fast forward to today, and Ye is breaking the internet once again for his latest appearance on the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones program. The unhinged segment depicts Ye wearing a full-face ski mask and gloves while being interviewed.

“I see good things about Hitler also I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that”- Ye said.

The ire on Twitter was palpable with users chiming in on this new Ye drama:

Kayne West just managed to absolutely annihilate what’s left of his career and baffle even Alex Jones by saying he likes Hitler-Twitter User

Some Twitter users are outraged Ye is being allowed a platform to speak on the social media platform:

The world's richest man, and the owner of this site, could ban Kayne. Instead, he is engaging with him and giving him a larger platform. This is beyond dangerous. Twitter User

Elon Musk has said he would follow the laws of this country regarding free speech and hate speech. As it turns out, hate speech is free speech as there is no “hate speech” exception to the First Amendment.

Protected Speech

The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise. It protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. - U.S Constitution

Freedom of speech includes the right to use offensive words and phrases to convey political messages. Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971). (Source)

What speech is not protected by First Amendment?

Freedom of speech does not include the right to incite imminent lawless action. In order for speech to violate Federal law it has to be a direct call to commit immediate, lawless action. There must be an expectation that the speech will in fact lead to lawless action.

Ye’s repeated targeted statements and opinions of Jewish people would be protected under the Constitution. But Twitter being owned by a private citizen and not the government could in fact de-platform him if he indeed violates the terms of service.

Twitter Suspends Kanye ‘Ye’ West

Dec 2, Ye finally went over the line when he posted a picture of what appeared to be a Swastika within the Star of David. The Star of David is a generally recognized symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism. However one Twitter user pointed out the symbol was from the Raelian religion, a cult which believes aliens created humans, and not a Nazi symbol.

Elon Musk said:

It is not clear what call to action was perceived as inciting violence in Ye's last messages, however, the image may have gone against guidelines.

Twitter Terms of Service

Hateful conduct: You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.

Hateful imagery and display names: You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. You also may not use your username, display name, or profile bio to engage in abusive behavior, such as targeted harassment or expressing hate towards a person, group, or protected category.

The Ye drama seems over, for now.