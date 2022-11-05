NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from online

In a now deleted NBC report, alleged new details were revealed about the night Paul Pelosi was attacked by David DePape.

Per the report, police were seemingly unaware they had been dispatched to a high profile-priority call when they arrived at the Pelosi’s.

According to the report, when police arrived and knocked on the door, Paul Pelosi answered and did not appear to be having an emergency. The NBC report stated as Pelosi let the police in he began walking back into the foyer where DePape was.

When police asked DePape what was going on- he allegedly smiled and said “everything’s good” and then immediately started attacking Paul Pelosi, hitting him on the head with a hammer. DePape was reportedly then subdued by police.

The details in the NBC news piece contradicted some of the initial narrative. NBC deleted the video report from its website and social media then posted the following statement:

"This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards."-NBC

However, the video report had already been captured and shared by other social media users.

The DOJ released a statement Oct 31,2022 that said "minutes after the 911 call, two police officers responded to the Pelosi residence where they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer. Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately restrained DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground".

We have also since since learned that U.S Capitol police camera’s placed inside the Pelosi home captured the break-in but were unmonitored at the time as Speaker Pelosi was not at the residence when the incident occurred.

No surveillance footage or police body-cam footage has been released to the public. Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prison.