Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prison

Is Paul Pelosi’s assailant David DePape being charged in the same manner as anyone else who committed a similar assault?

Paul and Nancy Pelosi-: Wikimedia Commons-:

San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, announced a slew of state charges against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.

On Friday, October 28,2022, DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home through a glass door in search of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi who was not home at the time.

While in the home an altercation took place with Paul Pelosi, and he suffered a fractured skull after being hit in the head with a hammer.

DePape has been characterized as a mentally ill, homeless man with an ongoing drug problem among other things. There has been hyper-partisan speculation on what motivated DePape.

D.A Brooke Jenkins announces charges against David DePape

In addition to the charges being brought by the Department of Justice, San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins is charging DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

DePape is being held without bail. Some argue DePape is being handled differently because he assaulted a "high profile" individual. In California, assaulting someone with a deadly weapon besides a firearm, depending on circumstances, may be a misdemeanor. If convicted on all state and federal charges, DePape could spend and extraordinary 50 plus years in prison.

The Pelosi case intersects several hot button topics such as politics, criminal justice, addiction, mental illness, and homelessness. A poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that the homelessness crisis along with crime and public safety were among top issues to Californians.

Criminal charges in the Pelosi case may be a bellwether for charging to the fullest extent in every case of unprovoked attacks amid a rising crime wave by unhoused individuals who are mentally disturbed.