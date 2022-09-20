Hillary Clinton says talking about WAP is Gutsy.

Wait, what? The Clinton's say they admire WAP in episode #2 of Gutsy. Does that include Bill too?

-Gutsy Graphic-: Gutsy Miniseries Facebook Page-:

WAP is Gutsy says Hillary Clinton

Former First Lady, and Secretary of state, Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have a new Apple TV+ series called Gutsy. The show description states the pair will embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes.

In episode #2 they feature a conversation with Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion and talk about the explicit rap song Megan released in 2020 with fellow Rapper Cardi B called WAP.

Hillary Clinton admires WAP

Hillary says her daughter Chelsea has been into Rap music since she was a child, and that Hillary came to know about Megan from the WAP song. Chelsea calls Megan “fierce” and Hilary told People Magazine that her initial reaction to the song was admiration: "I didn't know what to think, because I'm of a much different generation, but I admired the audacity and the kind of agency that both of those young women were exhibiting”.

Both Hillary and Chelsea have had some quality time with the WAP Rapper and given their approval and admiration for the empowerment and guts an artist like Megan Thee Stallion has being a woman in a male dominated art, how she is being outspoken an proactive with her lyrics. The only other question inquisitive minds have is what would Bill Clinton say about rap music, in particular, inquiring minds want to know-does Bill Clinton like WAP too?