Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden.

Rasmussen Poll

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)

Will Joe Biden face impeachment after the Midterms 2022

House Republicans have voiced they will introduce Impeachment articles of Joe Biden as well as others in the administration if they win the House in the midterms.

“I have consistently said President Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.). “Congress has a duty to hold the President accountable for this and any other failures of his Constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one.” Source

Republicans are favored to win the House majority but would likely also need to take the Senate in order to remove anyone.

Who can impeach the U.S. president?

The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach an official, and it makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials.

Crimes punishable by Impeachment

“The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

— U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4

What happens when a president is impeached?

The House of Representatives charges an official of the federal government by approving, by simple majority vote, articles of impeachment. After the House of Representatives sends its articles of impeachment to the Senate, the Senate considers evidence, hear witnesses, and vote to acquit or convict the impeached official.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office. In some cases, the Senate has also disqualified such officials from holding public offices in the future. There is no appeal.

(Source)

Former President Donald Trump Impeachment

Donald Trump is the only U.S. president and only federal official to be impeached twice and acquitted both times. In the first failed attempt Trump was charged with Abuse of Power by the 116th U.S Congress.

The second time, the House of Representatives of the 117th U.S. Congress adopted one article of impeachment against Trump of "incitement of insurrection", stating that he had incited the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. Trump was acquitted of the charges on February 13, 2021 (Source)

Has any US president been impeached and removed?

If history is any indication Biden will likely not be impeached and removed. Three United States presidents have been impeached, although none were convicted: Andrew Johnson was in 1868, Bill Clinton was in 1998, and Donald Trump twice, in 2019 and 2021. (Source)