Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

Lashaun Turner

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHtct_0hpbQ5Rs00
-Person Holding a Sign-:Pexels.com::_

Rasmussen Poll

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)

Will Joe Biden face impeachment after the Midterms 2022

House Republicans have voiced they will introduce Impeachment articles of Joe Biden as well as others in the administration if they win the House in the midterms.

“I have consistently said President Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.). “Congress has a duty to hold the President accountable for this and any other failures of his Constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one.” Source

Republicans are favored to win the House majority but would likely also need to take the Senate in order to remove anyone.

Who can impeach the U.S. president?

The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach an official, and it makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials.

Crimes punishable by Impeachment

“The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

— U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4

What happens when a president is impeached?

The House of Representatives charges an official of the federal government by approving, by simple majority vote, articles of impeachment. After the House of Representatives sends its articles of impeachment to the Senate, the Senate considers evidence, hear witnesses, and vote to acquit or convict the impeached official.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office. In some cases, the Senate has also disqualified such officials from holding public offices in the future. There is no appeal.

(Source)

Former President Donald Trump Impeachment

Donald Trump is the only U.S. president and only federal official to be impeached twice and acquitted both times. In the first failed attempt Trump was charged with Abuse of Power by the 116th U.S Congress.

The second time, the House of Representatives of the 117th U.S. Congress adopted one article of impeachment against Trump of "incitement of insurrection", stating that he had incited the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. Trump was acquitted of the charges on February 13, 2021 (Source)

Has any US president been impeached and removed?

If history is any indication Biden will likely not be impeached and removed. Three United States presidents have been impeached, although none were convicted: Andrew Johnson was in 1868, Bill Clinton was in 1998, and Donald Trump twice, in 2019 and 2021. (Source)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Politics# Impeachment# Donald Trump# Midterm Eletions

Comments / 459

Published by

Lashaun is a Journalist, Reporter, and Viral Content Creator covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, & Travel with NEWSBREAK since June 2021.- JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
5367 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

California State

Opinion: Governor Gavin Newsom claims no power outages happened Tuesday, he's wrong

Gavin Newsom tweeted "we avoided emergency power outages," when there were power cuts and outages throughout the state. Newsweek reported 37,300 customers were without power as of 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET) on Tuesday across the state. And also, Pacific Gas and Electric Company saw the largest number of customers without power. An estimated 17,910 of its 5.5 million customers were without power.

Read full story
20 comments
Peru, IL

Jelani Day Foundation to help combat 'Missing White Woman Syndrome'

A National Foundation aims to support and assist families of missing minorities. Jelani Day Foundation Logo-:Jelani Day Foundation Facebook-: Jelani Day, a black Illinois State University student, was reported missing by his mother, Ms. Carmen Bolden-Day in August of 2021. Bolden-Day would go on to criticize the lack of urgency and support she felt the police exhibited in looking for her son.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022

The 13th annual Ankara Festival Los Angeles is a celebration of African fashion, culture, heritage, music, dance, and art. Ankara Festival Los Angeles -:Ankara Festivals Facebook Page-

Read full story
3 comments
Crawford County, AR

Shocking video of 3 officers brutally beating White man sparks outrage

Officers can be seen repeatedly bashing a man’s head into the pavement, hitting & kicking him. The graphic video begins with what appears to be a white man on the ground being pummeled by officers. The context of the encounter is not clear. It is unknown how or why the police were involved with the individual to begin with.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisiana State

Nancy Davis, Louisiana woman denied abortion despite fetus not having a skull (Acrania)

A pregnant woman has been denied an abortion under new state legislation post Roe V. Wade despite fetus having fatal condition. Davis's fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the complete or partial absence of skull bones surrounding the fetal brain. The condition is uniformly 100% lethal.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges

The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.

Read full story
23 comments

Calls to "Defund the FBI & DOJ" in wake of Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

After an unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, some are calling for a dismantling or defunding of the FBI and DOJ. Red and White the North Face Fitted Cap-:Pexels.com::_

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: As Monkeypox cases soar, bisexual men need to be upfront with straight women partners

Young man with LGBT flag painted across face-:Pexels.com::_. Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Most cases in the growing monkeypox outbreak are among men who have sex with men, according to the World Health Organization.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama inmate accuses nursing staff of withholding medical supplies

A video starting to make the rounds on social media and #blacktwitter depicts an inmate complaining about medical mistreatment in prison. The video was posted to the Instagram account of the law firm Maxwell & Tillman with the caption “Alabama prison refusing to give inmate a new colostomy bag. This is heartbreaking but completely normal in our prison system”, the post said.

Read full story
43 comments

Social media app TikTok blamed for deaths caused by the #blackoutchallenge

Who should be responsible for kids social media habits? A lawsuit filed by families of children who participated in a challenge blame TikTok for their deaths. Disclaimer This article does not promote or glorify suicide or self-harm and encourages parents to speak to their children about the life–threatening dangers associated with the game and to seek additional help if necessary.

Read full story
3 comments
San Bernardino, CA

Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gun

=Rob Adams incident photo-:San Bernardino Police Department Facebook. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 8:05 pm, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to an incident near the 400 block of W. Highland Ave, in San Bernardino. The subject and police were involved in a lethal force incident.

Read full story
24 comments
Minneapolis, MN

“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shooting

On July 13, 2022, a man began shooting indiscriminately into a neighboring apartment. After a 6-hour standoff, police snipers shot & killed him. On Saturday, July 16, Black Lives Matter protesters called his death senseless.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Nightmarish scene as reports of an 'Active Shooter' on the strip.

At about 10:00pm on July 16, 2022, reports started to surface of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. Turned out to be a false alarm. Many social media users posted video of the panic and chaos that ensued as individuals were fleeing the area, running around and seeking safety and shelter. Some users tweeted that they were locked in elevators or sheltered in restaurants behind locked doors.

Read full story
36 comments
Akron, OH

Opinion: Fatal shooting of Jayland Walker and the George Floyd effect on policing.

With a history of policing Black Americans that evolved from the Slave Patrols in the 1700’s, it is understandable why to this day the community has an inherent distrust of law enforcement. Afterall it was just 2 years ago, when we all witnessed Derek Chauvin put a knee on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds, asphyxiating him to death.

Read full story
44 comments
New Haven, CT

Disturbing video shows Richard Cox suffering paralyzing injury in police custody

Richard Cox screenshot from bodycam video-:New Haven Police-:: Richard Cox, a 36-year-old Black man was being transported in a van by New Haven Connecticut police when the vehicle came to a sudden stop thrusting the man headfirst into the separating wall of the van. Cox was not seat belted and sustained a neck injury causing him to be paralyzed.

Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Watch LAPD pummel pro-choice marchers protesting Roe V. Wade decision

Video of protestors involved in a confrontation with LAPD officers in riot gear has gone viral on social media. On Friday June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, officially overturning Roe v. Wade. Roe had been the law of the land since 1973 and allowed for abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy in the United States.

Read full story
14 comments

Michelle Obama is heartbroken teenagers may not get abortions post Roe V. Wade decision

"So yes, l am heartbroken-for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions".-Michelle Obama.

Read full story
858 comments

Congresswoman Nikema Williams calls to abolish slavery in prisons

Activists want inmates to be paid the prevailing wage in their state or territory for their labor. Congresswoman Nikema Williams wrote in a Juneteenth post on her Twitter account that she wants to change the 13th Amendment of the U.S Constitution.

Read full story
531 comments
Riverside County, CA

Commission says traffic will choke the highway system & force residents to walk, bike, bus.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission says California hopes to push residents to switch from driving. In 2020 California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a first in the nation executive order outlawing the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy