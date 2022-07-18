“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shooting

Andrew Tekle Sundberg-:: Twitter-:

On July 13, 2022, a man began shooting indiscriminately into a neighboring apartment. After a 6-hour standoff, police snipers shot & killed him. On Saturday, July 16, Black Lives Matter protesters called his death senseless.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough was reportedly cooking dinner for herself and her children at approximately 9:30pm when bullets started piercing the walls of her apartment. She was able to call the police and officers from the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct responded to the report of shots fired.

According to an official release as officers arrived on the building’s third floor, they heard additional shots and saw debris exploding from walls as shots were fired. The suspect Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg, isolated himself in a third-floor apartment. MPD Crisis Team Negotiators and MPD SWAT responded and attempted negotiations throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

After approximately 6 hours of attempted negotiations, an officer-involved shooting occurred that resulted in Sundberg’s death.

Marchers showed up outside of the complex on Saturday and in a now viral video on social media, an irate and distressed Arabella Foss-Yarbrough can be heard screaming “He tried to kill me in front of my kids, there’s bullet holes in my kitchen, you guys are celebrating his life this is not okay”. If I would have lost my life, would you guys [protest] for me, Foss-Yarbrough said.

Ben Crump and the family say that Sundberg was experiencing a mental health crisis and are demanding answers as well as the bodycam footage to be released. Questions as to why the standoff ended in snipers taking Sundberg's life have yet to be answered.

Reactions flowed into Twitter in response to the officer involved shooting:

The fact that anyone is trying to paint Tekle Sundberg as a victim here including his parents is disgusting. Tekle could've cared less if he killed anyone with his actions & neither do these ridiculous protesters.- Twitter User

Well - If the family knew he had mental health issues - Why didn't they have him committed to a mental health facility to get him help. Always some excuse rather than taking responsibility. It's always the same thing. It's someone else's fault.- Twitter User

While I understand that there are some situations too overwhelming or dangerous for families to handle alone, calling in the cops too often ends badly. Every call of this kind should include a psychiatric social worker. Police funding should be generously allocated for this. Twitter User

Sundberg's adoptive father expressed empathy for what Yarbrough experienced:

"My heart goes out to that woman. She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house." - Source

The family also expressed they feel that if Sundberg had been one of their biological white children that the outcome would have been different, inferring that Sundberg's race had something to do with his death.

