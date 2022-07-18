Minneapolis, MN

“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shooting

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeZWP_0gjDPRTP00
Andrew Tekle Sundberg-::Twitter-:

On July 13, 2022, a man began shooting indiscriminately into a neighboring apartment. After a 6-hour standoff, police snipers shot & killed him. On Saturday, July 16, Black Lives Matter protesters called his death senseless.

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough was reportedly cooking dinner for herself and her children at approximately 9:30pm when bullets started piercing the walls of her apartment. She was able to call the police and officers from the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct responded to the report of shots fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVwSh_0gjDPRTP00
Bullet Holes in Bathroom-:Twitter-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq3X7_0gjDPRTP00
Bullet Hole in Door-:Twitter-

According to an official release as officers arrived on the building’s third floor, they heard additional shots and saw debris exploding from walls as shots were fired. The suspect Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg, isolated himself in a third-floor apartment. MPD Crisis Team Negotiators and MPD SWAT responded and attempted negotiations throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

After approximately 6 hours of attempted negotiations, an officer-involved shooting occurred that resulted in Sundberg’s death.

Black Lives Matter Protest

Marchers showed up outside of the complex on Saturday and in a now viral video on social media, an irate and distressed Arabella Foss-Yarbrough can be heard screaming “He tried to kill me in front of my kids, there’s bullet holes in my kitchen, you guys are celebrating his life this is not okay”. If I would have lost my life, would you guys [protest] for me, Foss-Yarbrough said.

Ben Crump and the family say that Sundberg was experiencing a mental health crisis and are demanding answers as well as the bodycam footage to be released. Questions as to why the standoff ended in snipers taking Sundberg's life have yet to be answered.

Reactions flowed into Twitter in response to the officer involved shooting:

The fact that anyone is trying to paint Tekle Sundberg as a victim here including his parents is disgusting. Tekle could've cared less if he killed anyone with his actions & neither do these ridiculous protesters.- Twitter User
Well - If the family knew he had mental health issues - Why didn't they have him committed to a mental health facility to get him help. Always some excuse rather than taking responsibility. It's always the same thing. It's someone else's fault.- Twitter User
While I understand that there are some situations too overwhelming or dangerous for families to handle alone, calling in the cops too often ends badly. Every call of this kind should include a psychiatric social worker. Police funding should be generously allocated for this. Twitter User

Sundberg's adoptive father expressed empathy for what Yarbrough experienced:

"My heart goes out to that woman. She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house." - Source

The family also expressed they feel that if Sundberg had been one of their biological white children that the outcome would have been different, inferring that Sundberg's race had something to do with his death.

More Articles Like This by Lashaun Turner:

Opinion: Fatal shooting of Jayland Walker and the George Floyd effect on policing.

Opinion: BLM activist says Tempe homeless man Sean Bickings drowning was due to police violence

Opinion: Ben Crump and BLM need to tell Black men to stop resisting police.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Andrew Tekle Sundberg# Black Lives Matter# BLM# Arabella Yarbrough# Police Brutality

Comments / 9

Published by

Lashaun is a Journalist, Reporter, and Viral Content Creator covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, & Travel with NEWSBREAK since June 2021.- JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
5066 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Nightmarish scene as reports of an 'Active Shooter' on the strip.

At about 10:00pm on July 16, 2022, reports started to surface of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. Turned out to be a false alarm. Many social media users posted video of the panic and chaos that ensued as individuals were fleeing the area, running around and seeking safety and shelter. Some users tweeted that they were locked in elevators or sheltered in restaurants behind locked doors.

Read full story
35 comments
Akron, OH

Opinion: Fatal shooting of Jayland Walker and the George Floyd effect on policing.

With a history of policing Black Americans that evolved from the Slave Patrols in the 1700’s, it is understandable why to this day the community has an inherent distrust of law enforcement. Afterall it was just 2 years ago, when we all witnessed Derek Chauvin put a knee on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds, asphyxiating him to death.

Read full story
44 comments
New Haven, CT

Disturbing video shows Richard Cox suffering paralyzing injury in police custody

Richard Cox screenshot from bodycam video-:New Haven Police-:: Richard Cox, a 36-year-old Black man was being transported in a van by New Haven Connecticut police when the vehicle came to a sudden stop thrusting the man headfirst into the separating wall of the van. Cox was not seat belted and sustained a neck injury causing him to be paralyzed.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Watch LAPD pummel pro-choice marchers protesting Roe V. Wade decision

Video of protestors involved in a confrontation with LAPD officers in riot gear has gone viral on social media. On Friday June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, officially overturning Roe v. Wade. Roe had been the law of the land since 1973 and allowed for abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy in the United States.

Read full story
14 comments

Michelle Obama is heartbroken teenagers may not get abortions post Roe V. Wade decision

"So yes, l am heartbroken-for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions".-Michelle Obama.

Read full story
859 comments

Congresswoman Nikema Williams calls to abolish slavery in prisons

Activists want inmates to be paid the prevailing wage in their state or territory for their labor. Congresswoman Nikema Williams wrote in a Juneteenth post on her Twitter account that she wants to change the 13th Amendment of the U.S Constitution.

Read full story
531 comments
Riverside County, CA

Commission says traffic will choke the highway system & force residents to walk, bike, bus.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission says California hopes to push residents to switch from driving. In 2020 California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a first in the nation executive order outlawing the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035.

Read full story
26 comments

Kamala Harris accused of pandering when she talked about Collard Greens in South Carolina

Last week during an appearance in South Carolina at a Democratic Party event, Kamala Harris told the crowd a story about the time she walked through an airport and boarded a plane with bags of South Carolina collard greens.

Read full story
1300 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

County of Los Angeles sued over MacLaren Hall alleged rampant child sex abuses

A press conference was held June 9, 2022, by former residents and their legal representatives announcing the filing of a lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles for failing to protect children in its custody from sexual predators at the emergency shelter.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Watch protester who jumped in front of Biden's motorcade get taken down

A video posted to Twitter shows the moment a woman came precariously close to the Presidential motorcade and what happened next. President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles Wednesday to lead the Summit of the Americas.

Read full story
137 comments
Tempe, AZ

Opinion: BLM activist says Tempe homeless man Sean Bickings drowning was due to police violence

Jamaar Williams, an activist with Black Lives Matter Metro Phoenix, said "there is no question" the incident involved police violence from the Tempe officers. -Yahoo News. On May 28, 2022, Tempe police officers responded to a reported altercation between a homeless man and woman near the Elmore pedestrian bridge.

Read full story
30 comments
Kentucky State

Opinion: Charles Booker noose ad is a big miss

Black Kentucky Democrat trying to unseat Senator Rand Paul wears a self-applied noose in political ad. Booker released a campaign video on June 1, 2022, in which he appeared wearing a noose.

Read full story
30 comments
Tulsa, OK

N.Y Assembly Member's 'White Supremacy' tweet draws Twitter backlash

The New York lawmaker’s official Twitter account appeared to suggest a black gunman who killed his back surgeon and three other people in Tulsa, was connected to white supremacy.

Read full story
64 comments
Murrieta, CA

Search warrants on storage locker and Murrieta home lead to guns, drugs, and 2 arrests.

The Murrieta / Temecula Regional Gang Task Force conducted a weapons and narcotic sales investigation related to a residence and a public storage locker in Murrieta. According to the Reporting Officer: Sergeant S. Dyer, on April 26, 2022, the team served a search warrant at an unoccupied storage locker in the 24900 block of Whitewood Road. An AK-47 assault style rifle, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered from the storage unit.

Read full story
27 comments

Rap mogul Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has died

The legendary music and media mogul posted to his Instagram account on Sunday May 29, 2022- Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel- Master P.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Palms Place Hotel Studio Suite: 4-star view, rest of the room 3 stars or less.

Palms Place is located within minutes from the Las Vegas Strip next to the two iconic towers of the Palms Casino Resort. The (condominium) hotel consists of studio and 1-bedroom suites. The studio suite for this review is 615 square feet and features a full kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, a whirlpool bathtub, and hardwood flooring.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside County, CA

Reckless driver tries to ram police cars while evading capture

Ramiro Benitez-Jimenez was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff.

Read full story
11 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Suspect in senior center burglary caught walking along Lakeshore drive

A transient male accused of breaking into a business in Lake Elsinore has been arrested according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Lake Elsinore unit.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Arrest made in connection with June 2020 homicide of Moreno Valley man

Darnell Frederick Tate booking photo-Riverside County Sheriff-: In June of 2020, police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 24000 block of Myers Avenue, in Moreno Valley.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy