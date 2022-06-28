Disturbing video shows Richard Cox suffering paralyzing injury in police custody

Richard Cox screenshot from bodycam video-: New Haven Police-::

Richard Cox, a 36-year-old Black man was being transported in a van by New Haven Connecticut police when the vehicle came to a sudden stop thrusting the man headfirst into the separating wall of the van. Cox was not seat belted and sustained a neck injury causing him to be paralyzed.

Richard Cox Incident Video (WARNING may be upsetting to some)

The officer who was transporting Cox, initially stopped the van to check on him and seemed to be aware of some injury as the man lay awkwardly on the floor of the van. Cox was able to verbalize to the officer that he “fell” and could not move.

Officer Oscar Diaz, who was driving the van, called his dispatch and requested an ambulance to meet them at their destination. The officer then proceeded to drive to a detention center with the man lying on the floor paralyzed.

Once they arrived at the detention center Diaz and other officers dragged the limp man out of the van without any head injury/spinal protocol. An officer can be heard telling the man to sit up. Cox was then placed in a wheelchair where he was slumping over. Again an officer can be repeatedly heard telling the man to sit up.

Once they had Cox in a wheelchair they rolled him into an intake area and repeatedly instruct him to sit up and question whether or not he is under the influence of something.

When they were finished processing him, they then dragged Cox on the floor to a holding cell and left him on the floor. It is unclear how long it took for Cox to receive medical attention.

All five officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Cox has reportedly undergone 2 surgeries and Cox’s attorney told the New Haven Register, he is still paralyzed from the mid-chest down and is currently on a ventilator.