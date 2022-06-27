Watch LAPD pummel pro-choice marchers protesting Roe V. Wade decision

Video of protestors involved in a confrontation with LAPD officers in riot gear has gone viral on social media.

On Friday June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, officially overturning Roe v. Wade. Roe had been the law of the land since 1973 and allowed for abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy in the United States.

The Supreme Court's decision returns the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives in each state.

Pro-Choice activists and protesters took the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend marching from City Hall towards a freeway on-ramp to express their concerns over the Supreme Courts decision that overturned Roe V. Wade.

In a video posted to Twitter, LAPD can be seen using batons and pushing protesters back from their control line. Protesters tried to charge that line and were met with force.

Many of the Twitter comments decry the police using force on “peaceful protesters” but others questioned whether protesters were going too far by not obeying the police commands. Some also questioned why such vehement protests are happening in California, a State that is liberal and Governor Newsom has said would be an abortion sanctuary state.

@SnuffStupidity2 replied I’m sorry. I’m as outraged as anyone, but why try to get on the freeway? Getting hit by a car or causing deaths due to car collisions is worse. WTH are the police supposed to do to keep them off the freeway? Barricades? -Twitter

@oldjimmymac replied " Getting hit by a car or causing deaths due to car collisions is worse “. Worse than what: beating defenseless women with batons and hurling them to the pavement. Protest may be illegal. Police Behavior is illegal, dangerous and deplorable- Twitter

What are the rights of peaceful protesters?

The ACLU has listed some guidance for taking part in protests on it’s website including:

You may not: