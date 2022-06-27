Michelle Obama is heartbroken teenagers may not get abortions post Roe V. Wade decision

Lashaun Turner

"So yes, l am heartbroken-for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions".-Michelle Obama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP5fo_0gMKRiRo00
_Michelle Obama-:Wikipedia-Public Domain-:

Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

On Friday June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, stating in the majority opinion, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives”.

Reaction to Supreme Court Decision

The country has been on edge ever since the draft decision was leaked in early May. Pro-Life and Pro-choice groups have been preparing their reactions for the final decision which came on Friday.

Former First-Lady Michele Obama shared her reaction in a statement posted on Twitter that said in part:

I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land-a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions -Michelle Obama

With the country nearly evenly splintered over this decision, similarly, replies to Michelle Obama's statement were both supportive and critical plus a touch of clap back:

@CueenQristina replied Well, that was a disappointing read. Just once this week I’d like to hear an argument in opposition to the overturning of Roe v. Wade that deals with constitutional issues. Instead, it’s all this emotional b.s.-Twitter
@ecoengr replied This is the Dredd-Scott of the 21st century, IMHO, implying that women, while pregnant, are property, stripped of the inalienable right of self-determination.-Twitter
@LadyH1955 replied Gosh, I don't know. Call me old fashioned but maybe teach them to respect themselves and their bodies above all else, oh. and put them on birth control. -Twitter
@Jeataveras replied Abortion should not be birth control. If a woman decides to have sex there is a HUGE probability of getting pregnant. That’s the moment to “choose”. Sex, (and possibly pregnancy) or no sex… at least protection or none. Women I know are regretting their abortion decisions daily. Twitter

What happens next?

The Supreme Court has ruled "the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the abortion issue will now be decided by each individual state.

Roughly half of US states are likely to ban or limit abortion access now that Roe v Wade has been overturned.

The impact of fewer abortion options will surely be felt by many women. At present, roughly a quarter of American women are estimated to have an abortion by the time they are 45, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Approximately 38% of abortion services are utilized by Black women.

# ROE V WADE# SUPREME COURT# ABORTION# POLITICS# MICHELLE OBAMA

Published by

Lashaun is a Journalist, Reporter, and Viral Content Creator covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, & Travel with NEWSBREAK since June 2021.- JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

