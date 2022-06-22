Congresswoman Nikema Williams calls to abolish slavery in prisons

Lashaun Turner

Activists want inmates to be paid the prevailing wage in their state or territory for their labor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUdUr_0gHt6foN00
Rep Nikema Williams-:Twitter

Congresswoman Nikema Williams wrote in a Juneteenth post on her Twitter account that she wants to change the 13th Amendment of the U.S Constitution.

But #Juneteenth also reminds us that slavery HAS NOT been fully abolished in this country. In reality, the 13th Amendment outlawed slavery EXCEPT as punishment for a crime. - And that's why we need the Abolition Amendment. - Nikema Williams

The 13th Amendment

The 13th Amendment which was ratified in 1865 states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction”.

Congresswoman Williams wrote that there is growing bipartisan and multiracial support for eliminating the exception in the 13th Amendment.

A recent research report titled Captive Labor: Exploitation of Incarcerated Workers published by the ACLU calls for reforms to make prison labor voluntary and for those who choose to work, that inmate workers are paid fairly, properly trained, and able to gain transferable skills.

The roots of modern prison labor can be found in the ratification of this exception clause at the end of the Civil War, which disproportionately encouraged the criminalization and effective re-enslavement of Black people during the Jim Crow era, with impacts that persist to this day. -ACLU

It is rare that language or amendments in the Constitution are repealed. An existing constitutional amendment can be repealed but only by the ratification of another amendment.

The Constitution’s Article V requires that an amendment be proposed by two-thirds of the House and Senate, or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. It is up to the states to approve a new amendment, with three-quarters of the states voting to ratifying it. (Source)

How much do US prisoners get paid?

Each prison system and state legislature determine how prison labor is regulated and paid. Typically, wages range from 14 cents to $2.00/hour for prison maintenance labor, depending on the state where the inmate is incarcerated. The national average hovers around 63 cents per hour for this type of labor. (Source)

How much does it cost to incarcerate a person in the US?

Based on FY 2020 data, the average annual COIF for a Federal inmate in a Federal facility in FY 2020 was $39,158 ($120.59 per day). The average annual COIF for a Federal inmate in a Residential Reentry Center for FY 2020 was $35,663 ($97.44 per day).Source

Is forced labor a form of modern day slavery?

The U.S has the largest prison population in the world at 2.2 million, and the second highest incarceration rate per capita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqv7F_0gHt6foN00
Laborers-:Pexels.com::_

Less than 10% of the prison population are in correctional industries that offer prison programs that produce goods and services for the market.

Some argue labor by prisoners helps to offset the costs of incarcerating them such as providing supervision, healthcare, dental, transportation, and also provides a method for criminals to pay back their debt to society.

Others see a direct line from the history of chattel slavery to modern day mass incarceration and view a forced labor model as being unethical and purely profit-driven.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams

I'm bold enough to think that I can change the Constitution, and I know that there's a national, bipartisan, multiracial movement to get it done. Let's #EndTheException in the 13th Amendment. -Nikema Williams

Congresswoman Nikema Williams represents Georgia's Fifth Congressional District.

According to her website, Williams currently sits on the Financial Services Committee, where she is Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Investigations & Oversight, and the Transportation and Infrastructure.

Congresswoman Williams is also a member of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. She has membership in several caucuses including the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PRISON LABOR# SLAVERY# 13TH AMENDMENT# POLITICS# MASS INCARCERATION

Comments / 532

Published by

Lashaun is a Journalist, Reporter, and Viral Content Creator covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, & Travel with NEWSBREAK since June 2021.- JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
4763 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Riverside County, CA

Commission says traffic will choke the highway system & force residents to walk, bike, bus.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission says California hopes to push residents to switch from driving. In 2020 California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a first in the nation executive order outlawing the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035.

Read full story
26 comments

Kamala Harris accused of pandering when she talked about Collard Greens in South Carolina

Last week during an appearance in South Carolina at a Democratic Party event, Kamala Harris told the crowd a story about the time she walked through an airport and boarded a plane with bags of South Carolina collard greens.

Read full story
1298 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

County of Los Angeles sued over MacLaren Hall alleged rampant child sex abuses

A press conference was held June 9, 2022, by former residents and their legal representatives announcing the filing of a lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles for failing to protect children in its custody from sexual predators at the emergency shelter.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Watch protester who jumped in front of Biden's motorcade get taken down

A video posted to Twitter shows the moment a woman came precariously close to the Presidential motorcade and what happened next. President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles Wednesday to lead the Summit of the Americas.

Read full story
137 comments
Tempe, AZ

Opinion: BLM activist says Tempe homeless man Sean Bickings drowning was due to police violence

Jamaar Williams, an activist with Black Lives Matter Metro Phoenix, said "there is no question" the incident involved police violence from the Tempe officers. -Yahoo News. On May 28, 2022, Tempe police officers responded to a reported altercation between a homeless man and woman near the Elmore pedestrian bridge.

Read full story
30 comments
Kentucky State

Opinion: Charles Booker noose ad is a big miss

Black Kentucky Democrat trying to unseat Senator Rand Paul wears a self-applied noose in political ad. Booker released a campaign video on June 1, 2022, in which he appeared wearing a noose.

Read full story
30 comments
Tulsa, OK

N.Y Assembly Member's 'White Supremacy' tweet draws Twitter backlash

The New York lawmaker’s official Twitter account appeared to suggest a black gunman who killed his back surgeon and three other people in Tulsa, was connected to white supremacy.

Read full story
64 comments
Murrieta, CA

Search warrants on storage locker and Murrieta home lead to guns, drugs, and 2 arrests.

The Murrieta / Temecula Regional Gang Task Force conducted a weapons and narcotic sales investigation related to a residence and a public storage locker in Murrieta. According to the Reporting Officer: Sergeant S. Dyer, on April 26, 2022, the team served a search warrant at an unoccupied storage locker in the 24900 block of Whitewood Road. An AK-47 assault style rifle, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered from the storage unit.

Read full story
26 comments

Rap mogul Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has died

The legendary music and media mogul posted to his Instagram account on Sunday May 29, 2022- Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel- Master P.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Palms Place Hotel Studio Suite: 4-star view, rest of the room 3 stars or less.

Palms Place is located within minutes from the Las Vegas Strip next to the two iconic towers of the Palms Casino Resort. The (condominium) hotel consists of studio and 1-bedroom suites. The studio suite for this review is 615 square feet and features a full kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, a whirlpool bathtub, and hardwood flooring.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside County, CA

Reckless driver tries to ram police cars while evading capture

Ramiro Benitez-Jimenez was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff.

Read full story
11 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Suspect in senior center burglary caught walking along Lakeshore drive

A transient male accused of breaking into a business in Lake Elsinore has been arrested according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Lake Elsinore unit.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Arrest made in connection with June 2020 homicide of Moreno Valley man

Darnell Frederick Tate booking photo-Riverside County Sheriff-: In June of 2020, police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 24000 block of Myers Avenue, in Moreno Valley.

Read full story
4 comments

Myositis Awareness: 'Black Face' of Dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease marked by muscle weakness and skin rash. -Black face of Dermatomyositis -:Lashaun Turner--: May is Myositis awareness month. This article will explain what the disease is and I will share some of my personal journey with it.

Read full story
6 comments

He cheated on his wife’s feet with mine

His wife grew tired of his foot obsession so he went online secretly to find women's feet to rub. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
34 comments

Race hustling, black equity, and the student loan debt debate (Opinion)

In today’s episode of how to use blacks and race hustling in any political agenda. Let’s talk about it!. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would extend the student loan repayment pause through Aug. 31, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Petaluma, CA

The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test Amy's Thai Green Curry

Amy's Thai Green Curry-:Amy's Kitchen Facebook Page-: The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Ben Crump and BLM need to tell Black men to stop resisting police. (Opinion)

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who was shot in the head after struggling with a police officer. On April 4, 2022, in Grand Rapids Michigan, Patrick Lyoya was pulled over in a traffic stop due to an inconsistency in the license plates of the vehicle he was driving.

Read full story
127 comments

Do white men financially support black women better than black men? (Opinion)

Do Black women marry interracially for upward mobility? Let's talk about it!. Recently there was an op-ed published in the New York Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men, written by a Harvard Law Professor by the name of Ralph Richard Banks a black man.

Read full story
1976 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy