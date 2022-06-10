County of Los Angeles sued over MacLaren Hall alleged rampant child sex abuses

-MacLaren Center-: Facebook-

A press conference was held June 9, 2022, by former residents and their legal representatives announcing the filing of a lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles for failing to protect children in its custody from sexual predators at the emergency shelter.

Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and co-counsel Adam P. Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLPI stood alongside survivors to announce a lawsuit against LA County for failing to protect minors at MacLaren Hall, where kids were often overmedicated, restrained, & assaulted, according to Crump.

"Many children at MacLaren Hall were removed from abusive homes only to be subjected to sexual abuse, threats, and retaliation if they reported the facility! The decades-long misconduct at this county-operated facility cannot be ignored", Crump said.

"MacLaren Hall was run like a child prison, with sky-high walls, barbed wire fences, floodlights, and massive gates and doors guarded by probation officers," It was a literal house of horrors for the children who were brought there, often taken from an abusive home only to be re-abused at MacLaren. The County of Los Angeles had one responsibility – to protect and care for vulnerable children, but these children were sexually abused by the very people who were supposed to protect them and ignored by other adults when they reported the abuse. - Adam P. Slater, Founding Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP

MacLaren Hall a Los Angeles County-run Shelter

In the beginning MacLaren Hall was intended to house children removed from their homes and waiting to be placed in foster care. At some point however, it became the place where other juveniles were held forcing children who were removed from their homes due to varying types of abuse, to be housed with the mentally ill, emotionally disturbed and children facing criminal charges.

Maclaren Hall was eventually closed; however, it wasn’t shuttered because of reports of abuse. It was closed when the American Civil Liberties Union sued Los Angeles County for failing to provide sufficient medical care for the children.

This story includes discussion of sexual abuse. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.)

Source: Herman Law

Source: Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Source: Pr Newswire

Source: Ben Crump Twitter