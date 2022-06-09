Watch protester who jumped in front of Biden's motorcade get taken down

A video posted to Twitter shows the moment a woman came precariously close to the Presidential motorcade and what happened next.

-Protester tackled by Secret Service-: Twitter

President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles Wednesday to lead the Summit of the Americas.

The tri-annual summit’s purpose is to bring together leaders from the countries of North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. However, this year some have declined to participate.

The Summit, and its stakeholder forums, promote cooperation towards region-wide, inclusive economic growth and prosperity based on our shared respect for democracy, fundamental freedoms, the dignity of labor, and free enterprise.

As the President’s motorcade drove past protesters, one woman entered the street coming close to the cars.

Right after the president arrived, a group of protesters was standing near Figueroa and 11th Streets. A woman jumped out in front of a motorcade that was empty at the time. Secret service tackled her to the ground. The Los Angeles Police Department assisted with her arrest. The woman said she was protesting for women's rights. -CBS

Bystanders captured the moment the woman was taken down and one video posted by the Black Diaspora account suggests an over-reaction to the situation:

"Just look at the way this police abuse this protesters in downtown LA. She’s not a domestic terrorist". Twitter

In the video it appears the woman failed to comply and was somewhat assaultive towards the agent that tackled her. No information has been released at the time of this writing on the protesters name and whether or not she is still in custody.

