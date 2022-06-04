N.Y Assembly Member's 'White Supremacy' tweet draws Twitter backlash

The New York lawmaker’s official Twitter account appeared to suggest a black gunman who killed his back surgeon and three other people in Tulsa, was connected to white supremacy.

-Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn -: New York State Assembly-:

Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is catching Twitter backlash over a tweet on the recent mass shooting in Tulsa Oklahoma.

The New York Democratic state assemblywoman’s official @AMBichotte account tweeted on June 1, 2022:

We can't even process one mass shooting before the next occurs. Today’s atrocity in Tulsa happened on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre. White Supremacy is clearly a factor. @JoeBiden-@AMBichotte Twitter

On Wednesday June 1, 2022, a shocking mass shooting occurred in Tulsa Oklahoma at a medical facility where a disgruntled patient is accused of killing his surgeon Dr. Preston Phillips, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love.

On June 2, 2022, police identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, a Black man from Muskogee Oklahoma. Louis reportedly blamed his back surgeon for continuing pain after a recent back operation.

After details emerged that the suspect was black, twitter users immediately began dragging the perceived racial narrative of the Assemblywoman's tweet by commenting and asking for it to be removed.

@MRobovsky replied - you do know that the shooter was black, don't you? Righteous indignation only works when you have the facts straight. So, are you still going to stand by your statement; "White Supremacy is clearly a factor."?- twitter

@SalGracchus replied -why is this tweet still up? All she has to do is admit a mistake and delete. And shouldn't Twitter remove for disinfo?-Twitter

@BillyTa03352980 replied -are we really going to do this every time there’s a crime committed? Everyone is waiting on pins and needles hoping to score political points based on the color of the perpetrator. Isn’t it possible that bad people commit crimes and it has nothing to do with skin color?-Twitter

As of June 3, 2022 at 10pm pacific time, the tweet is still up and has racked up over 5000 comments. The Assemblywoman has not replied to the comments.

The twitter account says Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is the first female Haitian American Assembly member in NYC, proudly representing Flatbush, Midwood and Ditmas Park.