Murrieta, CA

Search warrants on storage locker and Murrieta home lead to guns, drugs, and 2 arrests.

Lashaun Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMWMi_0fwDBJyv00
-Booking Photos-::Riverside County Sheriff-:

The Murrieta / Temecula Regional Gang Task Force conducted a weapons and narcotic sales investigation related to a residence and a public storage locker in Murrieta.

According to the Reporting Officer: Sergeant S. Dyer, on April 26, 2022, the team served a search warrant at an unoccupied storage locker in the 24900 block of Whitewood Road. An AK-47 assault style rifle, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered from the storage unit.

On May 20, 2022, the gang team with assistance from the Murrieta Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Community Policing Team (CPT) served a second related search warrant at a residence in the 40000 block of Pearl Drive.

A short barrel rifle, high-capacity magazine, over a half pound of Fentanyl, over one thousand M-30 Pills, several ounces of combined heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, along with ammunition, and gun parts were seized.

36-year-old Richard Murphy and 34-year-old Lisa Wehus were arrested at the location and eventually booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center on a variety of weapon and narcotic charges.

Murphy, a felon, was released from custody and is due back in court August 16, 2022. Wehus was also booked and released and also scheduled for court August 16.

If have any information related to this investigation you can contact Region 4 Gang Task Force Deputy T. Tully at 951-461-6344 or if you have information related to gang or illegal weapon related activity in your neighborhood, you can contact Sergeant S. Dyer at the Murrieta-Temecula Regional Gang Task Force at 951-461-6363.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CRIME# SAFETY# LAW ENFORCEMENT# GANG TASK FORCE# MURIETTA

Comments / 12

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Journalist -Viral Content Creator-Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
3791 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Rap mogul Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has died

The legendary music and media mogul posted to his Instagram account on Sunday May 29, 2022- Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel- Master P.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Palms Place Hotel Studio Suite: 4-star view, rest of the room 3 stars or less.

Palms Place is located within minutes from the Las Vegas Strip next to the two iconic towers of the Palms Casino Resort. The (condominium) hotel consists of studio and 1-bedroom suites. The studio suite for this review is 615 square feet and features a full kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, a whirlpool bathtub, and hardwood flooring.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside County, CA

Reckless driver tries to ram police cars while evading capture

Ramiro Benitez-Jimenez was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff.

Read full story
11 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Suspect in senior center burglary caught walking along Lakeshore drive

A transient male accused of breaking into a business in Lake Elsinore has been arrested according to a media release provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Lake Elsinore unit.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Arrest made in connection with June 2020 homicide of Moreno Valley man

Darnell Frederick Tate booking photo-Riverside County Sheriff-: In June of 2020, police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 24000 block of Myers Avenue, in Moreno Valley.

Read full story
4 comments

Myositis Awareness: 'Black Face' of Dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease marked by muscle weakness and skin rash. -Black face of Dermatomyositis -:Lashaun Turner--: May is Myositis awareness month. This article will explain what the disease is and I will share some of my personal journey with it.

Read full story
6 comments

He cheated on his wife’s feet with mine

His wife grew tired of his foot obsession so he went online secretly to find women's feet to rub. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
33 comments

Race hustling, black equity, and the student loan debt debate (Opinion)

In today’s episode of how to use blacks and race hustling in any political agenda. Let’s talk about it!. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would extend the student loan repayment pause through Aug. 31, 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Petaluma, CA

The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test Amy's Thai Green Curry

Amy's Thai Green Curry-:Amy's Kitchen Facebook Page-: The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Ben Crump and BLM need to tell Black men to stop resisting police. (Opinion)

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who was shot in the head after struggling with a police officer. On April 4, 2022, in Grand Rapids Michigan, Patrick Lyoya was pulled over in a traffic stop due to an inconsistency in the license plates of the vehicle he was driving.

Read full story
127 comments

Do white men financially support black women better than black men? (Opinion)

Do Black women marry interracially for upward mobility? Let's talk about it!. Recently there was an op-ed published in the New York Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men, written by a Harvard Law Professor by the name of Ralph Richard Banks a black man.

Read full story
1912 comments
Fontana, CA

Pair accused of armed robbery spree in Fontana

:-Samantha Keck and Giovanni Ramirez-:San Bernardino County Sheriff -: San Bernardino Sheriff’s Fontana division have arrested two suspected of multiple armed robberies in the area. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Read full story
14 comments

The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test GOYA Plantain Chips

The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

Read full story
Lake Elsinore, CA

Police ramping up citations for April: Distracted Driver Awareness Month.

Multiple agencies from Palm Springs to Lake Elsinore have put the public in the inland Empire on notice and are raising awareness on the perils of distracted driving. Riverside County Sheriffs agencies quoting statistics according to the 2021 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, say nearly three out of every four drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern.

Read full story
5 comments
Riverside County, CA

Police shut down brothel and arrest 17 in "John" Sting Operation

Fourteen "Johns" were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. Three arrested for maintaining brothel. On Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:52 PM, the Jurupa Valley Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the 4600 block of Galena St, Jurupa Valley, regarding a sex trafficking investigation.

Read full story
3 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley man arrested in catalytic converter thefts

The suspect was identified as Nathan Hohnstein, a 36-year-old resident of Moreno Valley. The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s department investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Read full story
3 comments

The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test Katz cinnamon rolls & cupcakes

-:Katz Caramel Apple Cupcake-:Katz Facebook Page-: The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

Read full story

A man I met online asked to move in after 2 weeks. He was a broke, homeless romance scammer.

He professed his love for me before we had even met. And then he asked to move in. JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--::Lashaun Turner--: **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy