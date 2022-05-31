Search warrants on storage locker and Murrieta home lead to guns, drugs, and 2 arrests.

-Booking Photos-:: Riverside County Sheriff-:

The Murrieta / Temecula Regional Gang Task Force conducted a weapons and narcotic sales investigation related to a residence and a public storage locker in Murrieta.

According to the Reporting Officer: Sergeant S. Dyer, on April 26, 2022, the team served a search warrant at an unoccupied storage locker in the 24900 block of Whitewood Road. An AK-47 assault style rifle, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered from the storage unit.

On May 20, 2022, the gang team with assistance from the Murrieta Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Community Policing Team (CPT) served a second related search warrant at a residence in the 40000 block of Pearl Drive.

A short barrel rifle, high-capacity magazine, over a half pound of Fentanyl, over one thousand M-30 Pills, several ounces of combined heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, along with ammunition, and gun parts were seized.

36-year-old Richard Murphy and 34-year-old Lisa Wehus were arrested at the location and eventually booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center on a variety of weapon and narcotic charges.

Murphy, a felon, was released from custody and is due back in court August 16, 2022. Wehus was also booked and released and also scheduled for court August 16.

If have any information related to this investigation you can contact Region 4 Gang Task Force Deputy T. Tully at 951-461-6344 or if you have information related to gang or illegal weapon related activity in your neighborhood, you can contact Sergeant S. Dyer at the Murrieta-Temecula Regional Gang Task Force at 951-461-6363.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Office