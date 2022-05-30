Rap mogul Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has died

Master P Instagram Post-: Master P Instagram-:

The legendary music and media mogul posted to his Instagram account on Sunday May 29, 2022-

Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel- Master P

Tytyana was the daughter of Master P and Sonya C. Miller, who I interviewed in 2017. Sonya spoke to me exclusively about aspects of her family life and divorce from Master P.

According to reports Tytyana was the most affected from her parents rocky divorce and the strain allegedly resulted in her having a drug addiction. Her struggles were illuminated during the airing of Growing Up Hip Hop, the reality television series.

Romeo Miller also took to Instagram to express his grief and love for his sister saying

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless”. -RM

No official cause of death has been stated, however, unconfirmed reports and Master P’s post indicate an accidental overdose may have been the cause.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the family!