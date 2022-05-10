Moreno Valley, CA

Arrest made in connection with June 2020 homicide of Moreno Valley man

Lashaun Turner

Darnell Frederick Tate booking photo-Riverside County Sheriff-:
Darnell Frederick Tate booking photo-Riverside County Sheriff-:

In June of 2020, police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 24000 block of Myers Avenue, in Moreno Valley.

On scene a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and did succumb to this injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Kevin Henderson, a 43-year-old resident of Moreno Valley.

Investigators from the Moreno Valley Station and the Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and have been working the case since.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department announced arrest in 2020 homicide case:

According to the reporting deputy, Sergeant Steve Brosche, investigators from the Central Homicide Unit have continued to investigate the murder of Kevin Henderson, which occurred in Moreno Valley, in June of 2020.

Henderson was shot outside of his apartment on the 24000 block of Myers Avenue. The suspect(s) fled prior to deputies arrival.

On May 6, 2022, Darnell Frederick Tate, a 32-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, was arrested for his involvement in Henderson’s murder. The Central Homicide Unit has information which leads them to believe there are additional suspects involved in Henderson’s murder.

No information has been released about a motive in the shooting.

Darnell Frederick Tate has black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5ft 9 weighing 290 pounds. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and will have his arraignment proceeding May 10, 2022, at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help with any additional information which may lead to future arrests. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Deanne of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff

# CRIME# GUN VIOLENCE# SAFETY# MORENO VALLEY# LAW ENFORCEMENT

