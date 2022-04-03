Moreno Valley man arrested in catalytic converter thefts

The suspect was identified as Nathan Hohnstein, a 36-year-old resident of Moreno Valley.

Image of a Red Car--:: Pexels.com::_

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s department investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.

The suspect was identified as, Nathan Hohnstein, a 36-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, and the vehicle he used while committing these thefts was identified as a 2017 black Dodge Challenger.

Catalytic Converter Case Incident Details:

According to reporting deputy Sergeant Robert Martinez, on March 24, 2022, the Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST), served a search warrant at the residence on Bald Eagle Lane, Moreno Valley, where evidence related to the thefts was recovered, including multiple catalytic converters.

At the time of the search warrant, Nathan was not located. RBST personnel continued the investigation and subsequently located Nathan at a residence in the 38000 block of Orchard Street, in the unincorporated area of Riverside County known as Cherry Valley.

On March 30, 2022, RBST, along with the Special Enforcement Team/Gang Unit, Riverside County Sheriff’s SWAT, and the Aviation Unit, served a search warrant at the residence on Orchard Street. Nathan was located and taken into custody without incident.

Hohnstein was booked and subsequently released on bail. He is due in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice 06/06/2022 at 07:30 in the morning.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station RBST believes Nathan may be responsible for multiple additional catalytic converter thefts and is asking anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Timothy Passalacqua at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling (951) 486-6700.