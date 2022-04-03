Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley man arrested in catalytic converter thefts

Lashaun Turner

The suspect was identified as Nathan Hohnstein, a 36-year-old resident of Moreno Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awnzb_0eyKH7nK00
Image of a Red Car--::Pexels.com::_

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s department investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.

The suspect was identified as, Nathan Hohnstein, a 36-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, and the vehicle he used while committing these thefts was identified as a 2017 black Dodge Challenger.

Catalytic Converter Case Incident Details:

According to reporting deputy Sergeant Robert Martinez, on March 24, 2022, the Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST), served a search warrant at the residence on Bald Eagle Lane, Moreno Valley, where evidence related to the thefts was recovered, including multiple catalytic converters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiMij_0eyKH7nK00
Catalytic Converter--:Wikipedia-:

At the time of the search warrant, Nathan was not located. RBST personnel continued the investigation and subsequently located Nathan at a residence in the 38000 block of Orchard Street, in the unincorporated area of Riverside County known as Cherry Valley.

On March 30, 2022, RBST, along with the Special Enforcement Team/Gang Unit, Riverside County Sheriff’s SWAT, and the Aviation Unit, served a search warrant at the residence on Orchard Street. Nathan was located and taken into custody without incident.

Hohnstein was booked and subsequently released on bail. He is due in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice 06/06/2022 at 07:30 in the morning.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station RBST believes Nathan may be responsible for multiple additional catalytic converter thefts and is asking anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Timothy Passalacqua at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling (951) 486-6700.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CRIME# LAW ENFORCEMENT# CATALYTIC CONVERTERS# SAFETY# CAR THEFTS

Comments / 3

Published by

JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade is Lashaun's views and opinions on various trending topics. Lashaun is a MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR, Viral Content Creator and Reporter covering Local Stories, Food, Crime, Politics, Travel, Artists & Events. Lashaun aka Lady I.M.PRE$S is a former NBC/CNBC Affiliate KCAA Broadcaster for "Cali's BEST" Radio Show airing on 102.3FM & 106.5FM from 2016-2020. Lashaun has been in the Media & P.R field for over 11 years and has interviewed an estimated 20k Celebrities and Entrepreneurs. Lashaun also produced & hosted Blaze Indie L.A TV show on LA's Channel 36 from 2014-2016

Los Angeles, CA
2900 followers

More from Lashaun Turner

Lake Elsinore, CA

Police ramping up citations for April: Distracted Driver Awareness Month.

Multiple agencies from Palm Springs to Lake Elsinore have put the public in the inland Empire on notice and are raising awareness on the perils of distracted driving. Riverside County Sheriffs agencies quoting statistics according to the 2021 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, say nearly three out of every four drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern.

Read full story
Riverside County, CA

Police shut down brothel and arrest 17 in "John" Sting Operation

Fourteen "Johns" were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. Three arrested for maintaining brothel. On Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:52 PM, the Jurupa Valley Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the 4600 block of Galena St, Jurupa Valley, regarding a sex trafficking investigation.

Read full story
1 comments

The 'Gluten Free Life' taste test Katz cinnamon rolls & cupcakes

-:Katz Caramel Apple Cupcake-:Katz Facebook Page-: The Gluten Free Life with Lashaun Turner introduces and reviews ready-to-go meal and snack products that are certified gluten free, as well as discussion & tips on gluten-free living.

Read full story

A man I met online asked to move in after 2 weeks. He was a broke, homeless romance scammer.

He professed his love for me before we had even met. And then he asked to move in. JADED: Journalism with a Touch of Shade--::Lashaun Turner--: **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Opinion: Open borders are the new vehicle for slave labor in this country.

President Biden said in his State of the Union that we need more immigration to fill jobs. -Image of migrants at the Southern Border-:U.S Border Patrol Facebook Page-: "Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite," Biden said. "It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do." -Joe Biden.

Read full story

Should President Joe Biden be removed from office? (Opinion)

Does anyone understand the words that are coming out of Biden’s mouth?. -Joe Biden & Kamala Harris-:Courtesy The White House Facebook Page. When he’s not mumbling-he isn’t making sense, and this is getting way past ridiculous and dangerous!

Read full story
1 comments
Riverside County, CA

Ambulance worker charged with sexually assaulting teenager during transport

The Riverside County Sherriff’s Department report an ambulance worker has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage victim in the back of an ambulance while on duty during transport of the victim.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Sex offender compliance sweep conducted in Moreno Valley

There were 321 registered sex offenders living in Moreno Valley as of March 25, 2022, according to Citydata.com. On Thursday, March 24, 2022, about 9:00 AM, members of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s station sex registrant compliance unit, in partnership with multiple local and state agencies and the Riverside District Attorney’s office, conducted a sexual offender compliance sweep at locations within the city of Moreno Valley.

Read full story
Perris, CA

2 sisters arrested and charged with murdering Perris man

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office report a man was assaulted and killed by 2 sisters. According to the reporting officer, Sergeant Richard Carroll, shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 12:19 AM, deputies from the Perris Station responded to the 400 block of Wilkerson Avenue in Perris for an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Read full story
11 comments
Highland, CA

71-year-old Highland man robbed at gunpoint.

3 unknown males are being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a Highland man. -Surveillance photos Crime Suspects-::San Bernardino County Sheriff -: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office report an armed robbery occurred in Highland and are seeking the public’s help in identifying and catching the suspects who were seen as they fled the crime scene on surveillance video camera footage.

Read full story
3 comments
Riverside County, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal hit & run that killed pedestrian between Clay Street and Limonite Avenue.

A fatal hit and run accident, car versus pedestrian, occurred Tuesday at Van Buren Boulevard north of Clay Street. According to the reporting deputy, Sergeant Javier Morando, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, about 1:38 A.M., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Jurupa Valley Station, responded to a call out for a fatal hit and run traffic collision.

Read full story
6 comments

NYC/DC shooter Gerald Brevard III: Drug induced mental illness. Murder & mayhem in our streets-Opinion

-Gerald Brevard III Mugshot-::Washington Police Department-: Gerald Brevard III should never have been on the streets!. Gerald Brevard III, was arrested earlier this week accused of being a serial shooter who targeted homeless men in NYC and Washington, DC.

Read full story
2 comments
Riverside County, CA

Alleged serial child molester extradited from Mexico to Riverside County

A fugitive charged with 65 felonies involving sex crimes and lewd acts against three minor victims located in San Jacinto, was found by the District Attorney's (DA's) Fugitive Apprehension Unit in Mexico and has been returned to Riverside County to face the charges.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

1200 Marijuana plants located in Moreno Valley home

1200 Marijuana Plants and $140,000 in Cash were located during illegal Marijuana investigation. According to a release of information, on March 10, 2022, at 8:40 am, Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Problem Oriented Policing Team responded to the 13000 block of Sesame Rd., in the city of Moreno Valley and the 24200 block of Gingerwood Pl., in Diamond Bar, regarding an ongoing illegal marijuana cultivation investigation.

Read full story
16 comments
Hemet, CA

Hemet man arrested and charged with homicide

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department report on the arrest of Mike Aguilar, charged with 187 (A) murder. According to the reporting deputy Sergeant Richard Carroll, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:52 PM, deputies from the Hemet Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Thornton Ave and Hemet St in the unincorporated area of Hemet.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

"Justice for Jussie" hate crime hoax means 150 days jail time, heavy fines. Case closed!

Jussie Smollett Booking Photo--::Cook County Jail--:: Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 30 months of felony probation and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine plus spend 150 days in jail.

Read full story
3 comments
Riverside County, CA

Jose Velasco Jr, solo fatal traffic collision on Box Spring Road

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department report a fatal traffic collision has occurred killing one. Sergeant Robert Grmusha reported the incident occurred last night March 9, 2022, about 8:07 PM. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Moreno Valley Station, responded to the report of a major-injury traffic collision on Box Spring Road, east of Clark Street, in the city of Moreno Valley.

Read full story
1 comments
Beaumont, CA

New information released in 26-year-old Beaumont cold case homicide

-Victims sketch drawing--::Riverside County District Attorney-:: The female victim has yet to be identified. Cold case detectives are actively investigating and seeking information to solve A 26-year-old cold case homicide involving the body of a woman found near some trash in a hilly area near Gillman Springs Road and Highway 60 in the Beaumont area on January 27, 1996.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy